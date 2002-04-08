Richardson Electronics, Ltd. to Present at the Sidoti & Company Virtual Micro Cap Investor Conference

LAFOX, Ill., May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richardson Electronics, Ltd. ( RELL), a global provider of engineered solutions for the display, healthcare and power management markets, announced today that it will be presenting and hosting one-on-one meetings at the Sidoti & Company Virtual Micro Cap Investor Conference on Wednesday, May 11 and Thursday, May 12. Edward J. Richardson, Chairman and CEO of Richardson Electronics, Ltd., will be giving a formal presentation and answering questions from investors on Wednesday, May 11, at 12:15 p.m. ET/11:15 a.m. CT.



The company will discuss its third quarter fiscal year 2022 year-to-date performance. The company will also update investors on its growth initiatives including its patented ULTRA3000® Pitch Energy Module (PEM), an ultracapacitor-based plug and play replacement for batteries within wind turbine pitch systems, as well as other green energy programs including its ULTRAGEN3000™, a lead-acid battery replacement for cell towers and infrastructure applications, its lithium ion phosphate battery solution for electric locomotives, and magnetrons used in synthetic diamond and hydrogen manufacturing.

A replay of the formal presentation can be accessed here for 90 days: https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_tQwKCp5vS6SY-RM7L9Fscg or through the Richardson Electronics, Ltd. Investor Relations website at https://www.rell.com/investor-relations.

To register for the presentation or one-on-ones, visit www.sidoti.com/events. Registration is free and you don't need to be a Sidoti client.

About Sidoti & Company

For over two decades, Sidoti & Company (http://www.sidoti.com) has been a premier provider of independent securities research focused specifically on small and microcap companies and the institutions that invest in their securities, with most of its coverage in the $100 million-$5 billion market cap range. The firm’s approach affords companies and institutional clients a combination of high-quality research, a small- and microcap-focused nationwide sales effort, broad access to corporate management teams, and extensive trading support. Sidoti serves 500+ institutional clients in North America.

About Richardson Electronics, Ltd.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. is a leading global manufacturer of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes and related consumables; power conversion and RF and microwave components; high-value replacement parts, tubes, and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions. More than 60% of our products are manufactured in LaFox, Illinois, Marlborough, Massachusetts, or Donaueschingen, Germany, or by one of our manufacturing partners throughout the world. All of our partners manufacture to our strict specifications and per our supplier code of conduct. We serve customers in the alternative energy, healthcare, aviation, broadcast, communications, industrial, marine, medical, military, scientific and semiconductor markets. The Company’s strategy is to provide specialized technical expertise and “engineered solutions” based on our core engineering and manufacturing capabilities. The Company provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics and aftermarket technical service and repair through its global infrastructure. More information is available at www.rell.com.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol RELL.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes certain “forward-looking” statements as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements in this press release regarding the Company’s business that are not historical facts represent “forward-looking” statements that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Item 1A, “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on August 2, 2021, and other reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company assumes no responsibility to update the “forward-looking” statements in this release as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.