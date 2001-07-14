DENTSPLY INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Dentsply Sirona, Inc. - XRAY

Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Dentsply Sirona, Inc. (NasdaqGS: XRAY). Such investors are advised to contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email ([email protected]), or visit us at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ksfcounsel.com%2Fcases%2Fnasdaqgs-xray%2F to learn more.

On April 19, 2022, the Company disclosed that it “terminated” CEO Donald Casey “effective immediately,” and further revealed disappointing financial news including expected net sales of around $965 million, down 1.4% year over year and lower than the $1.02 billion expected by analysts and adjusted earnings per share of between $0.48 and $0.52, well below the consensus earnings estimate of $0.67. Then, on May 10, 2022, the Company disclosed an ongoing investigation by the Audit and Finance Committee of the Board of Directors, outside counsel and a forensic accounting firm into whether “former and current members of senior management” used improper means to achieve executive compensation goals and other matters relating to financial reporting.

The investigation concerns whether Dentsply and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in fraud, negligence or other unlawful business practices.

