The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (LMPX) on Behalf of Investors

The+Law+Offices+of+Frank+R.+Cruz announces an investigation of LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (“LMP” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LMPX) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On May 19, 2022, after the market closed, LMP announced that it would restate previously issued financial statements for the first three quarters of 2021 due to: “(i) the improper identification and elimination of intercompany transactions, (ii) incorrect estimates of chargeback reserves for finance insurance products, and (iii) certain financial statement misclassifications.”

On this news, LMP’s stock fell sharply.

If you purchased LMP securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz.

