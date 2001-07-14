TUPPERWARE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Tupperware Brands Corporation on Behalf of Tupperware Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Tupperware Brands Corporation (“Tupperware” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TUP) on behalf of Tupperware stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Tupperware has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On May 4, 2022, the Company announced poor operating results, coming in far below estimates: Adjusted EPS from continuing operations 12 cents, estimate 53 cents; and net sales $348.1 million, estimate $362.5 million. Furthermore, the Company withdrew its full year 2022 guidance, and named a new CFO. The Company attributed the poor performance to the conflict in Russia and Ukraine. Interestingly, when pressed by analysts on a conference call, the Company acknowledged that Russia and Ukraine only accounted for 2% of its revenue.

On this news, the price of Tupperware shares declined by $5.76 per share, or approximately 32.16%, from $17.91 per share to close at $12.15 per share on May 4, 2022.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Tupperware shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at [email protected], by telephone at (212) 355-4648

