Stack Capital Group Announces Election of Directors

TORONTO, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stack Capital Group Inc. (“Stack Capital”) (TSX: STCK and STCK.WT) today announces that at its annual and special meeting of shareholders, held virtually on Wednesday, May 18th at 10am (ET), the four director nominees listed in Stack Capital’s management proxy circular dated March 24, 2022 (the “Circular”) were elected as directors of Stack Capital. Directors have been elected to serve until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders. The detailed results of the vote are set out below.



Nominee Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld John K. Bell 2,540,461 74.52 % 868,791 25.48 % Jeffrey Parks 3,408,772 99.99 % 480 0.01 % Laurie Goldberg 2,542,561 74.58 % 866,691 25.42 % Gerri Sinclair 2,567,561 75.31 % 841,691 24.69 %



* The number of votes disclosed reflects shareholders voting at the meeting and proxies received by management in advance of the meeting.

Stack Capital shareholders also approved the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the auditor of Stack Capital for the ensuing year and an ordinary resolution adopting an omnibus long-term incentive plan for Stack Capital, as more particularly set forth and described in the Circular.

About Stack Capital

Stack Capital is an investment holding company and its business objective is to maximize long-term capital appreciation through investments in equity, debt and/or other securities of some of the world’s most innovative and disruptive growth to late-stage private businesses. SC Partner Ltd. (the “Manager”) took the initiative in creating Stack Capital and acts as Stack Capital’s exclusive manager to source and advise with respect to all investments for Stack Capital. The Manager also manages such investments and otherwise directs Stack Capital’s affairs and manages Stack Capital’s business.

For more information, please visit our website at www.stackcapitalgroup.com or contact:

Brian Viveiros

VP, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

647.280.3307

[email protected]