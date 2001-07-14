Welbilt KitchenConnect Launches the Largest Smart Restaurant Ecosystem for the Foodservice Industry

Welbilt, Inc. ( NYSE:WBT, Financial), a leading provider of commercial equipment and cloud device management for the foodservice industry, is proud to announce today the launch of the Largest Smart Restaurant Ecosystem. The ecosystem is powered by the biggest digital companies in the Internet of Things (IoT) space that will empower its homegrown cloud platform for connected restaurant equipment, KitchenConnect®.

The foodservice equipment industry is in the midst of the largest digital transformation in history. The decisions made by Welbilt and its partners will have direct impact on ensuring the highest consistency on food quality, improving on sustainability, and securing all their telemetry. Until today, it has been very difficult to find the best suppliers who will be able to provide all the above as well as work together in order to bring the desired outcome into fruition.

The Largest Restaurant Smart Ecosystem consists of the following best-in-class technology companies that will be able to deliver each of the needed digital solutions to the customers at the highest standard:

KitchenConnect – Provides an award-winning device cloud management solution connecting any restaurant equipment to enable reduction of cost, increase of equipment uptime, and enhancement of food quality.

AT&T– Provides a global cellular service, professional service team for restaurant connectivity set up, and one SmartHub edge connecting all equipment in the restaurant to KitchenConnect.

Bruviti – Serves an AI-powered customer-service triage and parts-prediction platform for KitchenConnect that delivers superior aftermarket service.

HCL – Provides best-in-class Digital Transformation expertise in integrating end-to-end technologies including Cloud, IoT, AI, Analytics and Cybersecurity on KitchenConnect.

Microsoft– Provides secure edge infrastructure with Azure Sphere and hosts KitchenConnect on the Azure IoT platform for critical insights into kitchen operations.

Perfect Company– Provides the best-in-class Kitchen Crew Operating System integrated with KitchenConnect to eliminate food waste, decrease training time, and increase food quality and speed of service.

TeamViewer – Provides a cutting-edge solution for remote service and augmented reality for Welbilt and KitchenConnect products.

“Welbilt continues to accelerate our strategy to digitally transform the foodservice industry while answering the call of leading customers' need for data to improve their businesses. We are on the path to being the one-stop shop for best-in-class smart ecosystem by partnering with companies that will assist in driving the results our customers want and need,” said Keri Llewellyn, Welbilt’s Chief Commercial Officer.

“At Welbilt, we believe in the power of ‘better together’. The Largest Smart Restaurant Ecosystem will provide the biggest combined expertise from the leading-edge digital companies to offer a complete suite for transforming any restaurant into a smart one and empower our customers in their digital transformation,” said Omar Jacques Omran, Welbilt’s VP Digital Transformation and Managing Director of KitchenConnect.

KitchenConnect will be showcasing the result of the solution developed with the Largest Smart Restaurant Ecosystem companies at the National Restaurant Association show from May 21st to May 24th. To register for a demo, please contact Shawn McElyea, KitchenConnect’s Director of Marketing: [email protected].

About Welbilt, Inc.

Welbilt, Inc. provides the world’s top chefs, premier chain operators and growing independents with industry-leading equipment and solutions. Our innovative products and solutions are powered by our deep knowledge, operator insights, and culinary expertise. Our portfolio of award-winning product brands includes Cleveland™, Convotherm®, Crem®, Delfield®, Frymaster®, Garland®, Kolpak®, Lincoln®, Manitowoc® Ice, Merco®, Merrychef® and Multiplex®. These product brands are supported by three service brands: KitchenCare®, our aftermarket parts and service brand, FitKitchen®, our fully-integrated kitchen systems brand, and KitchenConnect®, our cloud-based digital platform brand. Headquartered in the Tampa Bay region of Florida and operating 19 manufacturing facilities throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia, we sell through a global network of over 5,000 distributors, dealers, buying groups and manufacturers' representatives in over 100 countries. We have approximately 4,700 employees and generated sales of $1.5 billion in 2021. For more information, visit www.welbilt.com.

