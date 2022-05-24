Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

ANI Pharmaceuticals to Present at Upcoming Healthcare Investor Conferences

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANI or the Company) (Nasdaq: ANIP) today announced that Nikhil Lalwani, Chief Executive Officer, and Stephen Carey, Chief Financial Officer, will present at two upcoming conferences as follows:

H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference (Virtual)

Date:

Tuesday, May 24, 2022

Time:

On Demand, 7:00 a.m. ET

Webcast:

Click+Here

Jefferies Healthcare Conference (New York City, NY)

Date:

Thursday, June 9, 2022

Time:

11:30 a.m. ET

Webcast:

Click+Here

The webcasts will be accessible via the Company’s website at www.anipharmaceuticals.com, in the Investors section under Events and Presentations.

About ANI

ANI Pharmaceuticals is a diversified bio-pharmaceutical company serving patients in need by developing, manufacturing, and marketing high quality branded and generic prescription pharmaceutical products, including for diseases with high unmet medical need. Our team is focused on delivering sustainable growth by building a successful Purified Cortrophin® Gel franchise, strengthening our generics business with enhanced development capability, innovation in established brands and leveraging our North American manufacturing capabilities. For more information, please visit www.anipharmaceuticals.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20220520005082r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220520005082/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus