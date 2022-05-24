ANI Pharmaceuticals to Present at Upcoming Healthcare Investor Conferences

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANI or the Company) (Nasdaq: ANIP) today announced that Nikhil Lalwani, Chief Executive Officer, and Stephen Carey, Chief Financial Officer, will present at two upcoming conferences as follows:

H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference (Virtual) Date: Tuesday, May 24, 2022 Time: On Demand, 7:00 a.m. ET Webcast: Click+Here Jefferies Healthcare Conference (New York City, NY) Date: Thursday, June 9, 2022 Time: 11:30 a.m. ET Webcast: Click+Here

The webcasts will be accessible via the Company’s website at www.anipharmaceuticals.com, in the Investors section under Events and Presentations.

About ANI

ANI Pharmaceuticals is a diversified bio-pharmaceutical company serving patients in need by developing, manufacturing, and marketing high quality branded and generic prescription pharmaceutical products, including for diseases with high unmet medical need. Our team is focused on delivering sustainable growth by building a successful Purified Cortrophin® Gel franchise, strengthening our generics business with enhanced development capability, innovation in established brands and leveraging our North American manufacturing capabilities. For more information, please visit www.anipharmaceuticals.com.

