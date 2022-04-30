Eos Energy Enterprises Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

EDISON, N.J., May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. ( EOSE) ("Eos"), a leading provider of safe, scalable, efficient, and sustainable zinc-based energy storage systems, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.



First Quarter Highlights

Continued commercial pipeline growth; booked orders of $67 million year-to-date resulting in orders backlog of $212 million with a current opportunity pipeline of over $6 billion.

Achieved 65 MWh of a 550 MWh annualized battery manufacturing capacity expansion plan in two months.

$3.3 million in revenue from four customer projects, including first Energy Block deliveries for the 80 MWh Pine Gate Renewables’ Eastover Project.

69% sequential increase in Energy Block volume, on a revenue recognition basis.

Q1 ‘22 ending Energy Block bill of material cost reduced by approximately 14% vs year end 2021.

Q1 ‘22 average Energy Block product cost lower by 7.4%, net of $1.7 million incremental lower of cost or market inventory adjustment, versus last quarter.

Invested $5 million in Research and Development to improve battery performance and to reduce both the cost of the product and lifetime operating cost of our battery system and to develop future generation technology.

Cash balance of $55 million as of March 31, 2022.

Recent Business Highlights

On April 30, 2022, shipped 100 th Eos Zynth™ Energy Block from Turtle Creek, PA.

Eos Zynth™ Energy Block from Turtle Creek, PA. On April 28, 2022, secured a financing commitment for up to $200 million with an affiliate of Yorkville Advisors, allowing Eos flexibility to access capital as needed to fund future growth.

On April 27, 2022, signed a letter of intent with a leading solar developer based in the Northeast for a minimum of 300 MWh of storage capacity with a master supply agreement expected to close by June 2022.

In March 2022, Bridgelink Commodities, LLC signed a three-year master supply agreement with a total potential order value of up to $150 million. Minimum order commitment under the agreement for 240 MWh with an option to increase to 500 MWh and an additional option to purchase long-term service support.

Eos Chief Executive Officer Joe Mastrangelo said, “Every day we achieve important milestones in our company’s development. Our technology is positioned to fulfill a rapidly growing demand in the world’s future energy mix. I am proud that our team recently shipped the 100th Energy Block from our facility in Turtle Creek, PA in this challenging global macro environment. The timing of our capacity expansion fits nicely with our orders backlog growth and commercial opportunity pipeline acceleration.”

Mastrangelo concluded, “We are building a company ready to deliver safe, scalable, flexible, and affordable energy storage. Our manufacturing capacity expansion is on plan, we are seeing improved first-pass production yields, and we are proud to be working towards a cleaner, brighter energy future.”

About Eos

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. is accelerating the shift to clean energy with positively ingenious solutions that transform how the world stores power. Our breakthrough Znyth™ aqueous zinc battery was designed to overcome the limitations of conventional lithium-ion technology. Safe, scalable, efficient, sustainable—and manufactured in the U.S—it's the core of our innovative systems that today provide utility, industrial, commercial, and residential customers with a proven, reliable energy storage alternative for 3- to 12-hour applications. Eos was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey. For more information about Eos ( EOSE), visit eose.com.

Key Metrics

Backlog. Our backlog represents the amount of revenue that we expect to realize from existing agreements with our customers for the sale of our battery systems and performance of services. The backlog is calculated by adding the new orders of the current fiscal year to the backlog as of the end of the prior fiscal period and then subtracting the shipments in the current fiscal period. If the amount of an order is modified or if an order from the current fiscal year is cancelled, we adjust orders for the current quarter and our backlog accordingly, but do not retroactively adjust previously published backlogs. However, if an order from a previous fiscal year is cancelled, orders of the current quarter and, accordingly, the current fiscal year are generally not adjusted; instead, the existing backlog is revised directly. There is no comparable US-GAAP financial measure for backlog. We believe that the backlog is a useful indicator regarding the future revenue of our Company.

Pipeline. Our pipeline represents projects for which we have submitted technical proposals or non-binding quotes plus customers with letter of intents or firm commitments. Pipeline does not include lead generation projects.

Booked Orders. Booked orders are orders where we have legally binding agreements with a PO/MSA signed and executed by both parties.



EOS ENERGY ENTERPRISES, INC.

EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)

For the three months ended March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021 Revenue Total revenue $ 3,298 $ 164 Costs and expenses Cost of goods sold 35,585 100 Research and development expenses 4,963 5,053 Selling, general and administrative expenses 14,279 8,802 Loss on pre-existing agreement - 7,852 Grant expense, net 173 8 Total costs and expenses 55,000 21,815 Operating loss (51,702 ) (21,651 ) Interest expense, net 338 21 Interest expense, related party 2,174 - Other expense (income) (8,381 ) (216 ) Loss before income taxes $ (45,833 ) $ (21,456 ) Income tax benefit 42 - Net Loss $ (45,791 ) $ (21,456 ) Basic and diluted loss per share attributable to common shareholders Basic $ (0.85 ) $ (0.42 ) Diluted $ (0.85 ) $ (0.42 ) Weighted average shares of common stock Basic 53,961,553 51,126,863 Diluted 53,961,553 51,126,863



EOS ENERGY ENTERPRISES, INC.

EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA

(Unaudited, in thousands)

March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Balance sheet data Cash and cash equivalents $ 55,361 $ 104,831 Other current assets 40,793 37,741 Property and equipment, net 14,520 12,890 Other assets 16,185 13,713 Total assets 126,859 169,175 Total liabilities 137,079 136,728 Total equity (deficit) (10,220 ) 32,447



SUMMARIZED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW DATA

(Unaudited, in thousands)