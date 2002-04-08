Sumo Logic Announces Upcoming Conference Participation

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sumo Logic ( SUMO), the SaaS analytics platform to enable reliable and secure cloud-native applications, today announced that members of its management team will present at the following investor conference:



Cowen 50th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference, June 2nd at 6:40AM Pacific Time, 9:40 PM Eastern Time



A link to the webcast of this event will be available on the investor relations section of the Company’s website at http://investor.sumologic.com .

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc. ( SUMO) empowers the people who power modern, digital business. Through its SaaS analytics platform, Sumo Logic enables customers to deliver reliable and secure cloud-native applications. The Sumo Logic Continuous Intelligence Platform™ helps practitioners and developers ensure application reliability, secure and protect against modern security threats, and gain insights into their cloud infrastructures. Customers around the world rely on Sumo Logic to get powerful real-time analytics and insights across observability and security solutions for their cloud-native applications. For more information, visit www.sumologic.com .

