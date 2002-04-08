OTC Markets Group Welcomes good natured Products Inc. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, May 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced good natured Products Inc. (TSX-V: GDNP; OTCQX:GDNPF), a North American leader in plant-based products and packaging, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. good natured Products Inc. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.



good natured Products Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “GDNPF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

"This is an important milestone for good natured®, making it easier for our U.S. team members and current and potential U.S. investors to invest in the Company,” stated Paul Antoniadis, CEO of good natured®. “It is anticipated to provide improved liquidity, an enhanced trading experience and should provide additional visibility within the investment community in order to build awareness of good natured® more broadly and drive value for our owners.”

B. Riley Securities, Inc. acted as the company’s OTCQX sponsor.

About good natured Products Inc.

good natured® is passionately pursuing its goal of becoming North America's leading earthfriendly product company by offering the broadest assortment of eco-friendly options made from plants instead of petroleum. We're all about making it easy and affordable for business owners and consumers to switch to better everyday products made from renewable materials and free from chemicals of concern.

Part of the sustainable consumer goods market, good natured offers over 400 products and services through wholesale and retail channels, including our own e-commerce stores. From plantbased home organization products to compostable food containers, bioplastic industrial supplies and medical packaging, we're focused on delivering a great customer experience to make more plant-based products readily accessible to more people as the path to deliver meaningful environmental and social impact.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, [email protected]