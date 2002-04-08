LGI Homes Introduces New, Upgraded Townhomes in Dallas-Fort Worth Market at South Park Meadows

PRINCETON, Texas, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. ( LGIH) announced the grand opening of South Park Meadows, a beautiful, townhome community in Princeton, Texas. South Park Meadows offers homebuyers brand-new townhomes with a multitude of included upgrades, situated in a premier location just off Highway 380.



“We are proud to expand the LGI Homes footprint in Princeton with the opening of our brand-new South Park Meadows community,” said Lucas Lansman, division president for LGI Homes. “This community offers homebuyers a sound investment for their future with a modern, upgraded townhome in one of the most sought-after cities in Collin County.”

LGI Homes is constructing an exclusive lineup of four, never-before-seen plans at South Park Meadows. These plans range in size from 1,573 square feet with three bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms, to just over 1,700 square feet with four bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms. Every home in this community offers a spacious, open layout with a stunning family room, chef-ready kitchen, fantastic master retreat, incredible, included upgrades throughout and more. Showcasing LGI Homes CompleteHome™ package, new homes in this community feature a host of impressive, designer-selected upgrades, included at no additional cost. A full suite of stainless steel Whirlpool® kitchen appliances, sparkling granite countertops, beautiful wood cabinetry with crown molding, luxury vinyl-plank flooring, LED flush mount ENERGY STAR lighting and a professionally landscaped front yard are just a few of the remarkable details that come completely included with every new LGI home at South Park Meadows.

Homeowners at South Park Meadows will enjoy living near major area employers, excellent Princeton ISD schools, great shopping and dining opportunities, Lake Lavon, as well as historic downtown McKinney. Inside the community, homeowners will enjoy a park with a covered picnic gazebo and outdoor grill, children’s playground and a huge, open green space with miles of walking trails.

Homes in this community start in the $360s with quick move-in opportunities available. For additional information or to schedule a tour, interested homebuyers are encouraged to call (855) 264-6100 ext 1023 or visit LGIHomes.com/SouthParkMeadows.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has a notable legacy of more than 19 years of homebuilding excellence, over which time it has closed more than 50,000 homes and has been profitable every year. Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes has operations across 35 markets in 19 states and, since 2018, has been ranked as the 10th largest residential builder in the United States based on units closed. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 900 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including Top Workplaces USA’s 2022 Cultural Excellence Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Rachel Eaton

(281) 362-8998 ext. 2560

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/386355fa-7d86-4e54-94bf-764c427b1d76



