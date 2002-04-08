Taysha Gene Therapies Announces Presentations at the Upcoming 25th Annual Meeting of the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy

DALLAS, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. ( TSHA), a patient-centric, pivotal-stage gene therapy company focused on developing and commercializing AAV-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system (CNS) in both rare and large patient populations, today announced oral and poster presentations and a company-sponsored symposium at the upcoming 25th Annual Meeting of the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) taking place in Washington, D.C. from May 16-19, 2022.



Oral Presentations

3: Vagus Nerve Delivery of AAV9 to Treat Autonomic Nervous System Dysfunction in Giant Axonal Neuropathy

Presenter – Rachel Bailey, UT Southwestern

Date/Time – Monday, May 16th at 10:45 AM Eastern Time

Location – Room 204

470: Vectorized Delivery of Tau Reduction Therapy as a Treatment Approach for Tauopathies

Presenter – Rachel Bailey, UT Southwestern

Date/Time – Tuesday, May 17th at 4:15 PM Eastern Time

Location – Rm 204

Poster Presentations

157: Preclinical Gene Therapy with AAV9/SLC6A1 in a Mouse Model of SLC6A1 Related Disorder

Presenter – Weirui Guo, UT Southwestern

Date/Time – Monday, May 16th at 5:30 PM Eastern Time

Location – Poster Board M-38, Hall D

179: shRNA-Mediated Gene Therapy for the Treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome

Presenter – Violeta Zaric, UT Southwestern

Date/Time – Monday, May 16th at 5:30 PM Eastern Time

Location – Poster Board M-60, Hall D

640: Gene Therapy Treatment in Young SLC13A5 Deficient Mice

Presenter – Rachel Bailey, UT Southwestern

Date/Time – Tuesday, May 17th at 5:30 PM Eastern Time

Location – Poster Board Tu-145, Hall D

557: shRNA-Mediated Gene Therapy for the Treatment of Angelman Syndrome

Presenter – Hye Ri Kang, UT Southwestern

Date/Time – Tuesday, May 17th at 5:30 PM Eastern Time

Location – Poster Board Tu-62, Hall D

642: Safety and Biodistribution Assessment in Non-Human Primates (NHPs) of a miniMECP2 AAV9 Vector for Gene-Replacement Therapy of Rett Syndrome

Presenter – Dr. Suyash Prasad, Taysha Gene Therapies

Date/Time – Tuesday, May 17th at 5:30 PM Eastern Time

Location – Poster board Tu-147, Hall D

1037: Safety Assessment of High-Dose miniMECP2 AAV9 Gene-Replacement Therapy (TSHA-102) for Rett Syndrome in Rats

Presenter – Mary Newman, Taysha Gene Therapies

Date/Time – Wednesday, May 18th at 5:30 PM Eastern Time

Location –Poster board W-163, Hall D

Taysha-Sponsored Symposium

Accepting the Challenge: Innovative Approaches and Translational Strategies in Gene Therapy Development

Presenters – Dr. Suyash Prasad, Taysha Gene Therapies, Dr. Steven Gray, UT Southwestern, and Dr. Kimberly Goodspeed, UT Southwestern

Date/Time – Tuesday, May 17th at 12:00 PM Eastern Time

Additional details can be found at the ASGCT 25th Annual Meeting website.

