Kymera Therapeutics Presented Preclinical Data Showcasing Impact of IRAK4 Degrader KT-474 on Immune and Skin Cells at the Society for Investigative Dermatology Annual Meeting

WATERTOWN, Mass., May 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. ( KYMR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing targeted protein degradation to deliver novel small molecule protein degrader medicines, presented data demonstrating that the clinical stage selective IRAK4 degrader KT-474 degrades IRAK4 and inhibits cytokine production in different immune and skin cell types at the Society of Investigative Dermatology (SID) Annual Meeting 2022, taking place from May 18 - 21, 2022 in Portland, Oregon.



The poster presentation highlights the broad impact of KT-474 across multiple disease-relevant cell types and supports the continued development of IRAK4 degraders in patients with HS, AD and other IL-1R/TLR-driven autoimmune diseases of the skin where IRAK4 plays a central role in the pathogenesis of inflammation.

“We have found that KT-474 effectively degrades IRAK4 in both circulating immune cells and resident skin cells such as keratinocytes and fibroblasts, albeit interestingly with different kinetics,” said Anthony Slavin, Vice President, Immunology. “These findings are aligned with what we have observed in our Phase 1 clinical study of KT-474 in healthy volunteers, which showed near complete IRAK4 degradation in peripheral blood mononuclear cells and skin following multiple daily doses and robust ex vivo inhibition of multiple disease-relevant cytokines.”

Poster at SID Annual Meeting :

Title: Kinetics of IRAK4 degradation and impact on functional response in circulating immune cells and skin cell subsets Abstract Number: LB993 Session Day/Time: May 19, 2022; 4:30-6:30pm PT Location: Oregon Convention Center, Portland, OR Presenter: Emily Lurier, PhD, Senior Scientist, Immunology, Kymera Therapeutics

Additional Research Highlights: Similar to peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs), KT-474 achieved IRAK4 degradation in fibroblasts and keratinocytes, with varying kinetics across cell types Maximal degradation was observed after 24 hours of treatment in PBMCs and fibroblasts, while maximum degradation occurred in keratinocytes after 96 hours of degrader treatment IRAK4 degradation in immune and cutaneous cell types inhibited pro-inflammatory cytokine production (IL-6 and IL-8) following IL-1β stimulation Previously disclosed results from the multiple ascending dose (MAD) portion of the Phase 1 trial of KT-474 in healthy volunteers showed robust degradation of IRAK4 in both PBMC and skin biopsies



Kymera is collaborating with Sanofi on the development of degrader candidates targeting IRAK4, including KT-474 (SAR444656), for indications outside of oncology and immuno-oncology.

