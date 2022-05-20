Creatd's Vocal Onboards Four Key WHE Influencers with a Combined Following of Over 4 Million.

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatd, Inc. (Nasdaq CM: CRTD) ("Creatd" or the "Company"), the parent company of WHE Agency ("WHE"), today gave an update on WHE's integration and Creatd's ongoing strategy to leverage WHE influencers to drive growth across its businesses.

Caitlin Fladager is best known for sharing vulnerable content on topics like mental health, marriage, motherhood, and holistic wellness. She has grown an audience of over 3.6 million fans across TikTok, Instagram, Youtube, Facebook, and now Vocal. You can stay up to date with Caitlin's stories on Vocal, here .

Sande Stevenson uses her platforms to promote her health & wellness business through workout challenges, 'before and after' photos, and motivating her followers to begin their fitness journeys with her. An avid vlogger, mother to twins, and a self-described "mompreneur," Sande joined Vocal to enable her to connect on an even deeper level with her audience on topics like family, fitness, and more. Find Sande on Vocal here .

AshLee Frazier is best known for her appearance on Season 17 of ABC's 'The Bachelor,' which catapulted her into a career as a creator and founder of her own fashion and accessories brand. AshLee uses Vocal to build authentic relationships with consumers and share everything fashion, makeup, travel, family, and more, here .

Commented WHE CEO Tracy Willis, "One of the most exciting prospects of our acquisition by Creatd was the opportunity to provide a place for our influencers to hold more in-depth conversations with their audiences. With this announcement, we begin the execution of our plan."

Since the acquisition of WHE last year, Creatd has continued to implement new ways of leveraging WHE's powerful influencer network to drive growth across Creatd's numerous business lines. Last week, the Company announced the new positioning for Vocal for Brands, the content-marketing arm of Creatd Partners. The new positioning works to highlight the increasing connectivity between Vocal for Brands and WHE which has, over the course of nearly a year, worked to drive brand awareness and product sales for clients even further.

