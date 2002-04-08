Meritage Homes Named ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year for the Ninth Time & Honored for Highest Homebuyer Experience Rating in the 19th Annual Avid Awards

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meritage Homes, the seventh-largest public homebuilder in the U.S., is pleased to announce it has been selected by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) as an ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year award winner for Sustained Excellence in 2022. This marks the ninth time the homebuilder has received this honor. Meritage Homes was also recognized for its customer service excellence in the 19th annual Avid Awards. Thirteen Meritage divisions were honored, including Southern California, which won the Avid Cup Award - Production.



“It is an honor to be recognized again by both the EPA and Avid,” said Phillippe Lord, CEO of Meritage Homes. “These awards demonstrate the Meritage team’s hard work and commitment to building better, more sustainable homes while delivering the industry’s highest level of customer satisfaction.”

ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year - Sustained Excellence Award

The ENERGY STAR award is given to partners demonstrating exceptional leadership year-after-year. This award highlights the company’s environmental, social and governance (ESG) efforts and its green building mission. Partnering with the ENERGY STAR program, Meritage achieved many environmental goals in 2021, including:

Delivering 12,801 ENERGY STAR certified homes.

Achieving an average Home Energy Rating System (HERS) Index Score of 53 for all homes rated, improving from last year’s 56.

Double-certifying every new home build started during the year under the ENERGY STAR and Indoor airPLUS programs.



19th Annual Avid Awards for Top-Rated Customer Experiences

The Avid Awards program is regarded as a trusted benchmark of customer service performance in the homebuilding industry. Avid has long been at the forefront of bringing transparency of builder performance to consumers by consumers since 1992. Avid’s New Home Experience surveys collect detailed homebuyer feedback and provide industry-leading insights on overall satisfaction, willingness to refer, actual number of recommendations, and more.

This is the tenth straight year that Meritage Homes has been recognized for the highest homebuyer ratings. This year, Meritage Homes’ Southern California Division received the prestigious Avid Cup – Production for the first time in the company’s history. The Avid Cup is the program’s top honor, with only one builder in North America receiving the award for the highest customer satisfaction ratings in the production category.



Meritage’s Nashville division was recognized with the Avid Gold Award for having the highest customer ratings per region for a new home at the time of move-in. Additionally, the company’s Atlanta, Dallas-Fort Worth, Denver, Greenville, South Carolina, Houston, North Carolina, Orlando, Phoenix, Raleigh, San Antonio and South Florida divisions took home the Avid Benchmark Award for scoring among the top 25% in customer ratings nationwide.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes is the seventh-largest public homebuilder in the United States, based on homes closed in 2021. The Company offers a variety of homes that are designed with a focus on entry-level and first move-up buyers. Operations span across Arizona, California, Colorado, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Utah.

Meritage Homes has delivered over 150,000 homes in its 36-year history, and has a reputation for its distinctive style, quality construction, and award-winning customer experience. The Company is the industry leader in energy-efficient homebuilding and a nine-time recipient of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence Award since 2013 for innovation and industry leadership in energy-efficient homebuilding, and the recipient of the EPA Indoor airPLUS Leader Award.

For more information, visit www.meritagehomes.com.

About Avid Ratings

Avid Ratings is the leading resource for building quality in the world. Dedicated to the homebuilding industry, Avid helps companies build better customer experiences by gaining powerful consumer insights and deep customer feedback through a proprietary customer experience platform. Avid Ratings was named a Top 5 Sales Tool by BUILDER magazine, a Brilliance Award recipient by TecHome Builder, and also featured as a Top Product by Constructech Magazine. For more information, please visit www.avidratings.com.

About ENERGY STAR®

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations—including more than 40 percent of the Fortune 500®—rely on their partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped American families and businesses avoid more than $500 billion in energy costs and achieve more than 4 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions. More background information about ENERGY STAR’s impacts can be found at Impacts and state-level information can be found at Statefacts.