NSAV Announces Partnership with SRAX to Enhance Investor Communications

London, England, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTC Pink: NSAV), a cryptocurrency, blockchain and digital asset technology company, today announced that they have entered into a partnership with SRAX ( SRAX) to maximize and accelerate its communications for interested investors, shareholders, and supporters.

Through SRAX, a publicly traded company offering premier operating system tools for publicly traded companies, NSAV will have the ability to further reach its community through sophisticated solutions to assist it in maintaining, communicating, and expanding its shareholder base.

With Sequire, a product of SRAX, NSAV will be able to secure trading data instantaneously— including level two trading data, current share price, volume, change percentages, and beyond— but will also allow for better shareholder engagement via amplified media utilization.

With over 200 platform subscribers, an 88% platform retention rate, an investor audience exceeding 9 million, and a 1360% year-over-year growth, NSAV is confident that collaborating with SRAX will help it reach its goal of providing trustworthy, transparent, informative, and immediate communications with its supporters.

Furthermore, this partnership will allow for improved company education and a deeper understanding of the market demographics within NSAV’s areas of focus, opening up a door for tailored marketing and communication strategies to best capture investor, shareholder, and consumer interest.

Dato’ Sri Desmond Lim, Interim CEO and Senior Vice President of Cryptocurrency Operations for NSAV and Silverbear Capital partner stated, “We are thrilled to welcome our partnership with SRAX. We sincerely hope our investors, shareholders, supporters, and community see the value of it.”

About SRAX:

SRAX ( SRAX) is a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies. Through its premier investor intelligence and communications platform, Sequire, companies can track their investors' behaviors and trends and use those insights to engage current and potential investors across marketing channels.

For more information on SRAX, visit www.SRAX.com

About NSAV:

NSAV's vision is the establishment of a fully integrated technology company, which provides turnkey technological solutions to the cryptocurrency, blockchain and digital asset industries. Over time, the Company plans to provide a wide range of services such as software solutions, e-commerce, financial services, advisory services and information technology.

Silverbear Capital Inc. https://www.sbcfinancialgroup.com.hk/ , a leading, global investment banking firm, will be advising NSAV on strategic matters related to this transaction.

Silverbear Capital Inc. (SBC) has a dynamic of disciplines on a broad commercial level and practice. SBC has a strong group of Partners in a wide range of disciplines with seasoned experience in finance, management, and professional practice. https://www.sbcfinancialgroup.com.hk/meet-our-team/ .

Disclaimer: Silverbear Capital Inc. does not constitute investment advice, or an offer or solicitation to sell, or a solicitation to buy, or any other investment product (nor shall any such shares or product be offered or sold to any person) in any jurisdiction in which an offer, solicitation, purchase or sale would be unlawful under the securities law of that jurisdiction.

