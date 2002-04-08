Innovative MedTech Announces SarahCare is Beta Testing an Expansion into Home Health Services Market

BLUE ISLAND, Ill., May 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovative MedTech, Inc. (the “Company”) ( IMTH), a provider of health and wellness services, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, SarahCare, will be beta testing a home health service in which SarahCare will deliver a new standard of care to residents surrounding a few of its locations.



“We are very excited about beta testing, with a very select number of SarahCare centers, a home health care service which will monitor our participants at their homes. We are committed to putting our participants and their families first, and we believe that this is another way in which we can do that, while offering an enhanced quality of services that should be convenient and cost effective,” said Dr. Merle Griff, CEO of SarahCare.

Dr. Griff continued, “We believe that home health services will ultimately be an important extension of our centers and the services that we will offer going forward, as well as improve our ability to support our participants, both at our centers and their homes.”

About Innovative MedTech, Inc.

Innovative MedTech, Inc. is a provider of health and wellness services, and has two divisions: RX Vitality digital wallet and health care app under development, and its wholly owned subsidiary SarahCare, an adult day care center franchisor with 2 corporate owned centers and 26 franchise locations across the United States. SarahCare offers seniors daytime care and activities ranging from exercise and medical needs daily to nursing care and salon services. For more information, please visit: https://innovativemedtechinc.com, and https://sarahcare.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements in this press release that are not historical are forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and are not guarantees of future performance and are based on certain assumptions and reflect management's current expectations. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations and are subject to change at any time. Some of these factors include: general global economic conditions; general industry and market conditions, sector changes and growth rates; uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; increasing competition; availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify, develop and achieve commercial success; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of services; changes in the economy; changes in laws and regulations, including codes and standards, intellectual property rights, and tax matters; or other matters not anticipated; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements. These and other important factors may cause the Company’s actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance, achievements or plans expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

