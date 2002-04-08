New to The Street / Newsmax TV Announces its Seven Corporate Interviews for this Week's Broadcast, Sunday, May 22, 2022, 10-11 AM ET

NEW YORK, May 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media’s New to The Street / Newsmax TV announces the broadcasting line-up of its national syndicated 1-hour TV show this Sunday, May 22, 2022, airing time 10-11 AM ET.



New to The Street’s TV show line-up, features the following seven (7) Corporate interviews:

1). Cryptocurrency - LGCY Network’s (CRYPTO: LGCY) ($LGCY) interview with Mr. Justin Wai’au, Co-Founder.

2). GOLD – Glint Pay’s interview with Mr. Jason Cozens, CEO.

3). Sekur Private Data, Ltd.’s (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) interview with Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO.

4). Society Pass, Inc.’s ( SOPA) interviews with “The Women” of The Society Pass – Ms. Pamela Aw-Young, COO, Ms.Abrie Pagdanganan, General Manager /Vice -President of Product Development - Philippines Division, and Ms. Cham Ngo, General Manager - Vietnam Division / Business Head - Leflair Subsidiary .

5). Boatim, Inc.’s ( BTIM) interview with Mr. Joseph Johnson, CEO.

6). Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc.’s (OTCPINK: AITX) interview with Mr. Steve Reinharz, CEO.

7). Sekur Private Data Ltd.’s ( Sekur® ) the “Weekly Sekur Privacy - SPECIAL SEGMENT,” interview with internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO.

New to The Street TV airs Host Jane King‘s in-studio New York Stock Exchange () interview with Mr. Justin Wai’au, Co-founder at LGCY Network (CRYPTO: LGCY) ($LGCY ). The Company focuses on the delivery of a truly decentralized blockchain with an emphasis on a community ecosystem. The blockchain, $LGCY, created and operated on the TRON network, provides a Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPOS) governance platform. Justin provides insights on the recent downward prices of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin ($BTC) was set up as a money payment platform option but became more of a store-valued coin. Many viewed $BTC as an inflation hedge coin, protection from devalued fiat currencies, which proved to be false. The LootUp App, developed on the LGCY Network, is a friendly payment app that doesn’t use long, cumbersome wallet addresses and transfers funds with simple usernames. LootUp, a decentralized platform, solves many problems that plague outdated traditional payment apps, and it never physically controls users’ funds. The app is in final testing, with an expected release later in 2022. Quantum International Corp., a public company (OTCPINK: QUAN), recently acquired the LootUp App . Justin believes that most crypto platforms need to adhere to better business practices, have less developer involvement in daily business activities, and offer practical solutions for everyday uses. The on-screen QR code is available during the show to download more info or visit LGCY Network at https://lgcy.network/ .

Host Jane King welcomes Mr. Jason Cozens, CEO at Glint Pay , for another live on-set Nasdaq Marketplace interview. With recent geopolitical tensions, the Ukraine- Russia war, financial/crypto markets selling-off, and upwardly inflationary issues, GOLD is gaining as a protective safe-haven for many. Jason explains that the Glint Pay App is available to everyone. Once approved, account holders can purchase as much GOLD as they want in their accounts. Everyday GOLD can facilitate purchases using a debit Mastercard that seamlessly converts transactions into fiat currencies. During his lifetime, GOLD values are up about 500%, and the purchasing power of the US dollar is down about 80%. During the 1970s, the Nixon administration took the US off the GOLD standard, and money printing never stopped. Jason calls it the “Magic Money Tree” that diluted the purchasing power of all fiat currencies. He informs everyone that a great way to save, spend, share, and buy is with GOLD, and those with a Glint Pay Account have their own personal “Gold Standard.” Download the app to get GOLD – “Buy it, Save it, Share it, Spend it.” The on-screen QR code is available during the show to download more info or visit Glint Pay - https://glintpay.com/en_us/ .

A re-airing on this week’s show is the in-studio interview at the Nasdaq Marketplace with Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO at Sekur Private Data, Ltd . (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0). Alain talks with TV Host Jane King about the Company’s newest encrypted product, “Chat-by-Invite.” This new text message tool, available in the USA, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Switzerland, and most of Latin America and Europe, gives subscribers an utterly private chat. It works when the Sekur subscriber sends a text message to a recipient, and a link appears that opens into a private, secure platform hosted in Switzerland. Essentially, the chat occurs on the Swiss servers owned and controlled by Sekur Private Data, Ltd. Once the text message session completes, the text disappears. Hackers won’t know about the transmission because of the highly encrypted military technology operating behind the product. There is no direct texting on open-source platforms, making them invulnerable to cybersecurity breaches. The SekurMail / SekurMessenger, SekurVoice, SekurProVideo Conference, and other products are available now or soon. Sekur’s “Chat-by-Invite” app is available on iOS and Android; go to Sekur.com to download it. Subscribers get cybersecurity protections not available with open-source programs for reasonable pricing. As an added protection to subscribers, Sekur Private Data, Ltd operates its internet platforms and security businesses under the country of Switzerland’s very tough privacy laws. The on-screen QR code is available during the show to download more info or visit Sekur Private Data, Ltd. – http://www.Sekur.com . This interview segment initially aired on May 15, 2022.

New to The Street TV welcomes “The Women” at Society Pass, Inc. ( SOPA). Ms. Pamela Aw-Young, Chief Operations Officer (COO), Ms.Arbie Pagdanganan, General Manager / Vice-President Product Development - Philippines Division, and Ms. Cham Ngo, General Manager - Vietnam Division / Business Head - Leflair Subsidiary , speak with TV Host Jane King about their professional roles with the Company and its subsidiaries. With business operations primarily in Southeast Asia and South Asia, Society Pass seeks to grow its digital ecosystem, creating loyalty rewards from merchants and consumers. Cham Ngo explains her responsibilities in the growth of operations in Vietnam and gives overviews of the Company’s Leflair subsidiary. As a lifestyle e-commerce retail Company in Vietnam, Leflair.com and Leflair App sell products in three separate verticals -- fashion & accessories, beauty & personal care, and home & life. From the Company’s Headquarters in Singapore, COO Pamela Aw-Young explains the Company’s business verticals -lifestyle, food and beverage delivery, travel, digital marketing, telecoms, and food and beverage orders. She talks about how more transactional data generated can produce more opportunities for creating loyalty from consumers and merchants. The country General Manager / Vice-President of Product Development of SOPA’s operations in the Philippines, Ms. Arbie Pagdanganan, talks about new product developments focusing on the user experiences for the merchants and customers. Society Pass, Inc. continues to grow its ecosystem by generating customer loyalty and revenues for merchants and ease of transaction for consumers. The on-screen QR code is available during the show to download more info or visit Society Pass, Inc. - https://thesocietypass.com/ .

The New to The Street TV show airs the in-studio New York Stock Exchange () interview with returning guest, Mr. Joseph Johnson, CEO, Boatim, Inc . ( BTIM). Talking with Host Jane King, Mr. Johnson updates the Company’s activities as a digital innovator in the boating, yachting, and shipping industry. Since his last appearance on the show, Boatim, Inc. launched two (2) iOS apps, “Better Boating” and “Everything Boating.” Each app gives a unique user experience that provides timely information from everything related to boating – navigation, maps, marinas, parties, parts, buying, selling, leasing, renting, charters, service providers, fuel, etc. Purchasers can buy and finance boats simultaneously from any boat dealer and broker whose information is on www.boatim.com . Joseph talks about upcoming NFT drops and Boatim’s expectations in the growing Web 3.0 blockchain ecosystems. Customer relationship management (CRM) is a critical attribute for the successes of all involved on Boatim’s platforms which connects “Everything Boat, Better Boat.” The Company recently did a US SEC Regulation “A” funding, and the digital tools currently used continue to gain end-users. Joseph reminds everyone that “Life is better on the water.” The on-screen QR code is available during the show to download more info or visit Boatim, Inc . - https://www.boatim.com/ , app - https://go.boatim.com/everythingboat & https://apps.apple.com/us/app/better-boating/id1510582900 .

Mr. Steve Reinharz, Chief Executive Officer at Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc . (OTCPINK: AITX), New York Stock Exchange () in-studio interview with Anchor Jane King, re-airs this week on New to The Street TV. As a robotic and artificial intelligence-based hardware (AI) and software solutions Company, Steve gives viewers a comprehensive update on current corporate ongoings. With new products, awards won, and sales/marketing lead generations from the Las Vegas technology show, the Company, see adoption and sales growth upwardly trending in a big way, with security robots becoming an advanced modern security product solution. One award is for AVA (Autonomous Verified Access ), a compact and stanchion mountable unit that provides a field of vision with advanced access to numerous entry points. The Company’s award-winning RAD Light My Way product offers campus security and property management professionals a new and better way to address security. The solution puts the power of security in the hands of employees, faculty, and students through affordable, intelligent, interactive technologies, a mobile app, and live remote monitoring and response services. Steve gives a product update on “ROAMEO” that provides a patrol and interactive security solution for various situations, helping with the employee shortages in the security industries. AITX owns three subsidiaries, Robotic Assistance Devices (RAD), Robotic Assistance Devices – Mobile (RAD-M), and Robotic Assistance Device – Group (RAD-G) . The on-screen QR code is available during the show to download more info or visit Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc . - http://www.aitx.ai/ . This interview segment initially aired on April 17, 2022.

New to The Street TV’s Weekly Sekur Privacy - SPECIAL SEGMENT with the internationally acclaimed internet privacy expert, Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO at Sekur Private Data Ltd . (fka -GlobeX Data, Ltd.) ( SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT) is about “Spoofing” emails. Speaking with TV Host and Multi-media Journalist Ana Berry, Alain explains the tactics and methods used in these emails. The objective is to get a receiver of these malicious emails to download a link that looks familiar but with subtle differences. The link redirects the user to a bogus landing page that looks genuine. Unwittingly, a person types their personal information, and now the hacker has your login credentials and other pertinent info. Fraudsters send millions of these emails every day, and your spam filter can only do so much. Alain says diligence is necessary to ensure the email received is not a phishing scam. The best way is to make sure the email you received is from an authentic source and not manipulated to fool you. People are so busy and overwhelmed that they don’t think comprehensively, click a link, and expose themselves to a potential hack. Alain says to double-check recipients’ email accounts, ensuring it is from a genuine source. The solution: SekurMail, a Sekur product , can eliminate malicious attempts to hack your data. As a web-based platform, with an email app forthcoming in June 2022, a subscriber can be assured that a private SekurMail transmission of sensitive data and information most likely cannot get stolen. The SekurSend / SekurReply embedded anti-phishing technology protects both the sender and receiver on text messages and emails, even if the recipient is not a Sekur subscriber . If the receiver of your SekurMail transmission, with attachments, decides not to send back sensitive information using the SekurReply platform but instead sends it through an open-platform email system like Office 365, you still could become hacked. Alain says demand that the recipient receiving your private information uses the SekurSend/SekurReply technology sent by the Sekur Subscriber’s email or have that business become a Sekur business subscriber . With the recent financial woes in the marketplace, people are fearful, and millions of fraudulent emails play into those fears and worries, all designed to steal your data. Alain invites anyone to learn more about the Sekur features by watching the Company website videos . Sekur Private Data, Ltd. operates its internet platforms and security businesses under the country of Switzerland’s very tough privacy laws, and it never data mines, never sells data, and never asks for a phone number. The on-screen QR code is available during the show to download more info or visit Sekur Private Data, Ltd. – http://www.Sekur.com . What is your privacy worth?

About LGCY Network (CRYPTO: LGCY) ($LGCY):

LGCY Network (CRYPTO: LGCY) ($LGCY) , founded in August 2020, works on delivering the promise of a truly decentralized blockchain. $LGCY is a DPoS, open-source blockchain protocol with industry-leading transaction speed and flexible utility, and the network aims to be the most decentralized dApp blockchain in the world. One of the shining points of the $LGCY network is the ability of developers to create dApps and customized wallets. The best part is that the applications and uses are limitless because of the capacity for smart contracts to be deployed and executed on its chain. The central focus of the $LGCY Network is the community. A DPoS-based blockchain utilizes a community voting system to determine project funding allocations. $LGCY smart contracts use USDL stablecoin as its gas fee. $LGCY’s goal is to be the most decentralized blockchain in existence - https://lgcy.network/ and https://lgcyscan.network/ .

About Glint Pay:

Glint Pay gives the client the freedom to choose a monetary position in currency or gold as money. Clients can buy, save, exchange, and spend global currencies and gold worldwide at rates cheaper than banks. Glint is reliable and gives you more financial choices and more freedom. In addition to Glint Pay’s ground-breaking gold currency, their app offers clients the freedom to save in USD and gold. Clients can exchange between them in seconds, on the move, and always get the real exchange rate and low, transparent fees. Use the Glint card to spend the money saved in wallets in more than 150 currencies, anywhere around the world that accepts Mastercard with only a 0.5% transaction fee. Glint is an Electronic Money Institution authorized by the Financial Conduct Authority (FAC) in the United Kingdom - https://glintpay.com/en_us/ .

About Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0):

Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (fka- GlobeX Data, Ltd.) (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0)is a Cybersecurity and Internet privacy provider of Swiss hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes encrypted emails, secure messengers, secure communication tools, secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery, and document management products. The Company sells and serves consumers, businesses, and governments worldwide through approved wholesalers, distributors, and telecommunications companies. Contact Sekur Private Data, Ltd. at [email protected] or visit https://www.sekurprivatedata.com and https://www.sekur.com .

About Society Pass, Inc. ( SOPA):

S ociety Pass, Inc . ( SOPA) is building the next-generation loyalty and data-focused marketing platform in Southeast Asia and South Asia. The Company’s technology ecosystem enables companies to work together synergistically, transforming how consumers and merchants interact. It is all about generating customer loyalty and revenues for merchants and ease of transactions for consumers. As more merchants and consumers register on the platform, more transaction data becomes available. More data generation creates opportunities for developing more loyalty programs - https://thesocietypass.com/ .

About Boatim, Inc. ( BTIM):

Boatim, Inc. ( BTIM) is the leading provider of consumer-driven digital products and services for the recreational boating industry and is home to the world’s most intuitive online boat buying marketplace. Boatim operates a global online marketplace and special interest social network for both the boating industry and boat users and a SaaS for professional boat sellers. The platform access is through mobile devices, and desktop generates revenues through listing placements, subscription plans, and on-platform ads – https://www.boatim.com .



About Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (OTCPINK: AITX):



Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCPINK: AITX) is an innovator in delivering artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex challenges, and fuel new business ideas. AITX’s RAD, RAD-M, and RAD-G companies help organizations streamline operations, increase ROI, and strengthen business through their next-generation robotic product offerings. AITX technology improves the simplicity and economics of patrolling and guard services, allowing experienced personnel to focus on more strategic tasks. Customers augment the capabilities of existing staff and gain higher levels of situational awareness, all at drastically reduced costs. AITX solutions are well suited for use in multiple industries such as enterprises, government, transportation, critical infrastructure, education, and healthcare. To learn more, visit www.aitx.ai , www.radsecurity.com , www.radlightmyway.com , and Twitter: @SteveReinharz .

About FMW Media:

FMW Media operates one of the longest-running US and International sponsored and Syndicated Nielsen Rated programming TV brands, “New to The Street” and its blockchain show “Exploring The Block.” Since 2009, these brands have run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. Television networks. The TV platforms reach over 540 million homes in the US and international markets. FMW’s New to The Street / Newsmax TV broadcasting platform airs its syndication on Sundays at 10 -11 AM ET. FMW is also one of the nation’s largest buyers of linear television long and short-form - https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street & https://www.newtothestreet.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “ongoing,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at which such performance or results are achieved. This press release should be considered in all filings of the Companies contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

CONTACT:

FMW Media Contact:

Bryan Johnson

+1 (631) 766-7462

[email protected]

“New to The Street” Business Development Office

1-516-696-5900

[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/73c00038-c085-4696-aa4b-41698db14ad6