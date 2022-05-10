Elder Research and Statistics.com Launch Machine Learning Operations Certificate Program on edX

PR Newswire

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Elder Research , an internationally recognized data analytics solution consultant with over 25 years of expertise in data strategy, data science, data engineering, and training, and its training platform Statistics.com , announced the launch of a partnership with edX. This partnership creates a unique series of practical training content leveraging Elder Research's industry expertise and Statistics.com's excellence in online training. With edX, Elder Research has created the first series of Machine Learning Operations (MLOps) courses which include hand-on learning labs. This partnership is in response to increasing demand for high quality training on AI Engineering, and Machine Learning technology and operations.

"We are delighted to welcome Statistics.com to the edX partner community with its cutting-edge machine learning Professional Certificate programs," said Anant Agarwal, edX Founder and 2U Chief Open Education Officer. "Machine learning is one of the most in-demand technology skills and I'm excited to bring this relevant learning content to our global community of learners."

Learners will have the opportunity to gain certificates of completion through a program consisting of the following series of courses:

Predictive Analytics: Basic Modeling Techniques

MLOps-1 (MLOps: Deploying AI & ML Models in Production)

MLOps-2 (MLOps: Data Pipeline Automation & Optimization)

Courses support the use of Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud Platform (GCP), and Microsoft Azure Machine Learning (AML).

According to Peter Bruce , Chief Learning Officer of Elder Research and Founder of Statistics.com, "most machine learning projects fail to create value. In most cases, the machine learning model works, but deployment is difficult and often leads to maintenance headaches, and is abandoned. In this Program you'll learn how to set up data pipelines, embed models, implement monitoring mechanisms, configure the action that results from monitoring, and much more that will help your machine learning projects succeed."

About Elder Research and Statistics.com

Elder Research is an internationally recognized data science, machine learning, and artificial intelligence consulting firm founded by Dr. John Elder in 1995, Elder Research has partnered with hundreds of organizations across a diverse set of industries to design, build, and deploy advanced analytic solutions that solve real-world problems. In 2020, Elder Research acquired Statistics.com in an effort to grow its Analytics and Data Science Training Services division. Statistics.com has been a pioneer in online analytics education since 2002, with over 80 courses and over 15,000 students. Statistics.com offers courses, certificates and, through university partners, degrees in data science, analytics, and statistics.

About edX

edX is the education movement for restless learners and a leading global online learning platform from 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU). Together with the majority of the world's top-ranked universities and industry-leading companies, we bring our community of over 44 million learners' world-class education to support them at every stage of their lives and careers, from free courses to full degrees. And we're not stopping there — we're relentlessly pursuing our vision of a world where every learner can access education to unlock their potential, without the barriers of cost or location. Learn more at edX.org.

