CBRE Announces New Executive Leadership Roles

CBRE Group, Inc. ( NYSE:CBRE, Financial) today announced new executive leadership responsibilities, effective immediately.

Bob Sulentic, CBRE’s President and Chief Executive Officer, said: “The new responsibilities we are announcing today play to each executive’s unique strengths and capitalize on their outstanding track records of driving growth and excellence. These changes will help us realize the full range of significant opportunities we foresee for our clients, people and shareholders.”

Danny Queenan has assumed the responsibilities of Chief Executive Officer, Real Estate Investments (REI). One of CBRE’s key strategic objectives is to increase capital investment in its REI businesses and Mr. Queenan has a proven record of value creation as a developer/investor. He led the REI segment in 2018 and 2019 before becoming Chief Executive Officer of Advisory Services in January 2020. Earlier in his career, he was Chief Executive Officer of Trammell Crow Company (TCC), CBRE’s development subsidiary.

Mike Lafitte, who currently has dual roles as Chief Executive Officer of both REI and TCC, will now focus on his TCC Chief Executive Officer responsibilities to further build this business. Under Mr. Lafitte’s leadership TCC has grown significantly in the U.S. and established a growing presence in the U.K. and continental Europe. Mr. Lafitte has also assumed oversight of CBRE’s Client Care program, focused on driving measurable, integrated solutions for the company’s largest investor and occupier clients, an area where he has excelled over his career.

Jack Durburg has assumed the responsibilities of Chief Executive Officer, Advisory Services. Mr. Durburg has served as Chief Executive Officer, GWS, since January 2020. His new role takes advantage of Mr. Durburg’s broad background in the company’s Advisory Services business. As Global Chief Operating Officer in 2018 and 2019, Mr. Durburg oversaw all global business lines that today comprise the company’s Advisory Services business segment. Earlier in his career, he served as Chief Executive Officer of the Americas, with responsibility for all business lines, and Global President for Brokerage Services, overseeing the company’s leasing and capital markets brokerage activities. His prior leadership of these businesses led to significant market share gains for CBRE coming out of the last downturn.

Chandra Dhandapani has assumed the responsibilities of Chief Executive Officer, Global Workplace Solutions (GWS). Ms. Dhandapani most recently served as Chief Operating Officer of GWS and Chief Transformation Officer for CBRE. She has added significant value in overseeing the GWS Enterprise business and is well placed to lead the entire integrated business. She joined CBRE as Chief Digital & Technology Officer in 2016 and led a broad-based transformation of the company’s digital strategy and technology infrastructure. These prior roles equip her with operational expertise and organizational knowledge to lead the GWS business forward.

Chris Kirk, Chief Operating Officer of CBRE, has been given elevated responsibilities in this role. Mr. Kirk now shares responsibility with Mr. Sulentic for driving excellence across the entire company and has dotted-line operational oversight of the three business segments. In addition, Mr. Kirk has assumed direct oversight of Project Management, which remains part of the GWS segment, and will be accountable to Ms. Dhandapani for this responsibility.

About CBRE Group, Inc.

CBRE Group, Inc. ( NYSE:CBRE, Financial), a Fortune 500 and S&P 500 company headquartered in Dallas, is the world's largest commercial real estate services and investment firm (based on 2021 revenue). The company has more than 105,000 employees (excluding Turner & Townsend employees) serving clients in more than 100 countries.

