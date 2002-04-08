Nuvectis Pharma to Present in the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

FORT LEE, NJ, May 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (“Nuvectis”, “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative precision medicines for the treatment of serious conditions of unmet medical need in oncology, today announced that Ron Bentsur, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will present a company overview at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the link provided below for approximately 30 days.

Event H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference Date May 24, 2022 Time 4:00 PM Eastern Time Link https://journey.ct.events/view/1ff8e74f-de55-4aad-bddf-9464a6c02784

About Nuvectis Pharma

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative precision medicines for the treatment of serious conditions of unmet medical needs in oncology. The Company's pipeline includes NXP800, a clinical-stage HSF1-pathway inhibitor, and NXP900, a SRC/YES1 kinase inhibitor in IND-enabling pre-clinical testing.

