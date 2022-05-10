Creatd Announces Entry into Print Publishing; Partners with Unbound to Publish First Book of Vocal Stories

PR Newswire

Creatd's entry into print publishing stems from ability to leverage vast user-generated content library and audience data

First-ever print title is a fiction anthology featuring Vocal creators, slated for publication in Q1 2023, with future publications to be announced

Initiative a result of Creatd's ongoing commitment to invest in its creator community and foster new avenues for their growth.

NEW YORK, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatd, Inc. (Nasdaq CM: CRTD) ("Creatd" or the "Company"), a creator-first holding company and the parent company of Vocal , today announced that Creatd Studios, its transmedia production arm, will bring Vocal creators from the digital realm to bookshelves, beginning with the upcoming release of a fiction anthology featuring original stories sourced from Vocal creators. The book will be published in partnership with Unbound , hailed as the world's first crowdfunded publisher.

Creatd's inaugural book will be a collection of short fiction, featuring the 25 winning stories from The Vocal+ Fiction Awards , Vocal's recent fiction-focused Challenge which generated over 13,000 creator submissions. In addition to inclusion in the book, Challenge winners received a $5,000 reward.

Unbound, based in London, brings the worlds of crowdfunding and book publishing together, to create a model in which readers invest in authors, and great books get published. Unbound's platform works to shift the balance of power toward creators, and allows people and communities to champion the voices which deserve to be heard.

Spearheading Creatd Studio's print publishing efforts is Erica Wagner, the award-winning author and literary editor who leads Creatd's curation and editorial strategy. Commented Ms. Wagner, "As with everything we do at Creatd, the mission of the Vocal+ Fiction Awards was to recognize and elevate the full breadth of creativity that pours into Vocal each and every day. But we aren't stopping there. Our partnership with Unbound, a company that similarly uses the power of community to champion great storytelling, is all about driving more visibility and prominence for the incredible storytellers that call Vocal their home. I look forward to sharing more details like this and future book releases as we continue to curate Vocal's best stories and find innovative ways to amplify them within the literary world and beyond."

Commented Unbound's publisher and co-founder John Mitchinson, "Like Unbound, Creatd is in the business of democratizing creative voices, as well as access to their stories. I believe platforms like Vocal represent the new frontier of literary discovery and we're thrilled to partner with them to help showcase Vocal's unique voices in a whole new way." Mr. Mitchinson has a decades-long background in publishing; prior to founding Unbound, he was the first marketing director at Waterstones, the major British book retailer, and sat in senior publishing roles at major publishing houses Orion, Cassell, and Harvill. He also co-hosts Backlisted , the award-winning books podcast.

About Creatd

Creatd, Inc. (Nasdaq CM: CRTD) is a creator-first technology holding company and the parent company of the Vocal platform. Our mission is to empower creators, entrepreneurs, and brands through technology and partnership. We accomplish this through Creatd's four business pillars: Creatd Labs, Creatd Partners, Creatd Ventures, and Creatd Studios.

Creatd: https://creatd.com/ ;

Creatd IR: https://investors.creatd.com/ ;

Vocal Platform: https://vocal.media/ ;

Investor Relations Contact: [email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements that are not historical facts and that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, indicated through the use of words or phrases such as "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimated," "intends," "plans," "believes" and "projects") may be forward-looking and may involve estimates and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. We caution that the factors described herein could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements we make and that investors should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of such factors. Further, we cannot assess the impact of each such factor on our results of operations or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. This press release is qualified in its entirety by the cautionary statements and risk factor disclosure contained in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/creatd-announces-entry-into-print-publishing-partners-with-unbound-to-publish-first-book-of-vocal-stories-301543859.html

SOURCE Creatd, Inc.