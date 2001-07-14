Eastern Bank Welcomes New Members To Its Board of Advisors and Board of Ambassadors

Eastern+Bank is pleased to announce the election of five local community and business leaders to its Board of Advisors and Board of Ambassadors.

The newly elected Advisors are:

- Carolina Alarco, Founder and Principal, Bio Strategy Advisors LLC, and

- Michael A. Curry, Esq., President and CEO, Massachusetts League of Community Health Centers.

The newly elected Ambassadors are:

- Yolanda Coentro, President and CEO, Institute for Nonprofit Practice (INP),

- Elizabeth Turnbull Henry, President, Environmental League of Massachusetts (ELM), and

- Grace Moreno, Executive Director and CEO, Massachusetts LGBT Chamber of Commerce.

“As a community bank, Eastern is deeply committed to doing our part to support thriving, local communities,” said Bob Rivers, CEO and Chair of the Board of Eastern Bank. “Carolina, Michael, Yolanda, Elizabeth and Grace understand the communities we serve because they serve them too as leaders in the health care, sustainability, social justice, LGBTQ+ and non-profit sectors, and it is a pleasure to welcome them to Eastern’s community boards. We look forward to learning from their perspectives and benefitting from their insights in order to create added value for our customers, colleagues and local community.”

Eastern Bank is governed by a Board of Directors comprised of the same individuals who serve as directors of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. In addition, the Bank has a Board of Advisors and a Board of Ambassadors, whose members serve as community ambassadors for Eastern and centers of influence in the communities that Eastern serves.

Background on the new Advisors:

Carolina Alarco, Founder and Principal of Bio Strategy Advisors LLC, has more than 25 years of experience in the bio pharmaceutical industry as both an in-house leader, consultant and funder. Her experience spans roles in Cambridge, Massachusetts with companies that include Genzyme Corporation, Aegerion Pharmaceuticals and Novelion Therapeutics. Ms. Alarco is also a Strategic Consultant at Interlink Markets, a boutique investment bank that facilitates connections between start-ups in the biotech/medtech and tech spaces and strategic partners/investors, and a founding venture partner with AccelHUB Venture Partners. She serves on several non-profit boards, including the Mass General Hospital Board of Trustees, the Latino Council at Boston Children’s Hospital, the State of Massachusetts STEM Advisory Council, and Latinos in Bio, of which she is co-founder and past chair, and corporate boards that include Dione Antibiotics and NED Biosystems.

Michael A. Curry, Esq., President and CEO of the Massachusetts League of Community Health Centers, advances equity, advocacy and issues of public health across the state. The Massachusetts League of Community Health Centers, the organization he currently leads and where he also served as Deputy CEO and General Counsel, represents 52 health centers and serves over one million patients throughout the state. Previously, Mr. Curry worked at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts, primarily as Senior Policy Advisor in the Corporate Affairs Division. He has served on the health care transition teams for former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick and former Boston Mayor Marty Walsh, and was involved in the passage of Massachusetts Health Reform and the Affordable Care Act. He is the past president of the Boston Branch of the NAACP, and currently serves as Chair of the National Board’s Advocacy & Policy Committee and as Vice-Chair of the Political Action and Legislation Committee. He served on the City of Boston’s COVID-19 Health Inequities Task Force, Co-Chaired the Health Equity Task Force convened by the State Legislature, and continues to serve on the Massachusetts Public Health Association’s Task Force on Coronavirus & Equity.

Background on the new Ambassadors:

Yolanda Coentro, President and CEO of the Institute for Nonprofit Practice (INP), focuses on a more effective, equitable, diverse and connected social impact sector. Under her leadership, INP is expanding its award-winning leadership development programs and deepening programmatic impact for students who are majority BIPOC and women. Previously, she held leadership roles at Home for Little Wanderers, YWBoston, and Horizons for Homeless Children. Ms. Coentro has recently been recognized as a “Power & Influence Top 50” by The NonProfit Times and Social Capital Inc. Idealist Award recipient, and was featured in the Chronicle of Philanthropy as one of “15 More People Changing the Nonprofit World.” Passionate about advancing diversity, equity and inclusion, she serves on the boards of The BASE and the Needham Education Foundation, and on the Independent Sector’s Public Policy Committee. She is a LEAP Ambassador and serves on the Advisory Boards for the Center for Effective Philanthropy (CEP), The Women's Foundation of Boston and the Center for State Policy Analysis.

Elizabeth Turnbull Henry, President of the Environmental League of Massachusetts, is committed to making Massachusetts lead the nation in environmental policy and getting on a pathway to net zero emissions. She is focused on advocating for policy solutions that match the urgency of the challenges. A proven sustainability leader, Ms. Turnbull Henry previously directed climate and energy programs for Adidas, consulted to the US Department of Energy, worked as sustainability lead for a Massachusetts-based residential construction firm, and led international travel programs to more than 30 countries. She has been recognized on Boston Magazine’s list of the 100 Most Influential Bostonians, and is a member of the 2020 Boston Business Journal’s 40 Under 40.

Grace Moreno, Executive Director and CEO of the Massachusetts LGBT Chamber of Commerce, leads a statewide non-profit that cultivates inclusive relationships between LGBT-owned and ally-owned businesses and the corporate sector to drive economic impact. She has been instrumental in leading her team in raising millions of dollars to create a multifaceted organization serving the entire state with programming and businessstrengthening opportunities in support of the LGBTQ+ community. Ms. Moreno has over 20 years of experience leading state and national not-for-profit organizations in sectors that include health, housing, civic education and economic development. Previously, she served as Vice President of Community Programs at The Community Builders, Inc., and Vice President for Operations and Finance at the Edward M. Kennedy Institute for the US Senate. Grace was named one of the Boston Business Journal’s Power 50 in 2018, 2019 and 2020.

