Steve Mandel Buys 2, Sells 3 in 1st Quarter

Steve Mandel recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Steve Mandel (Trades, Portfolio) is the founder of Lone Pine Capital, a long/short equity money manager, which he started in 1997. Prior to founding LPC, Mr. Mandel was senior managing director and consumer analyst at Tiger Management Corporation (1990-1997), mass-market retailing analyst at Goldman, Sachs (1984-1990) and senior consultant at Mars and Company (1982-1984). Lone Pine Capital is named after a tree at his alma mater Dartmouth College that survived a lightning strike. Mandel previously worked at Tiger Management under Julian Robertson (Trades, Portfolio).

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 30 stocks valued at a total of $16,810,000,000. The top holdings were MSFT(9.17%), AMZN(8.65%), and WDAY(7.30%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Steve Mandel (Trades, Portfolio)’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 7,981,414 shares in NYSE:TSM, giving the stock a 4.95% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $117.35 during the quarter.

On 05/20/2022, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd traded for a price of $90.525 per share and a market cap of $469,755,127,000. The stock has returned -18.03% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 21.07, a price-book ratio of 6.04, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.80, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.51 and a price-sales ratio of 8.12.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru established a new position worth 3,662,065 shares in NAS:FB, giving the stock a 4.84% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $250.52 during the quarter.

On 05/20/2022, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $192.7999 per share and a market cap of $522,699,299,000. The stock has returned -39.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 14.55, a price-book ratio of 4.26, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.54, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.42 and a price-sales ratio of 4.54.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.49, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Steve Mandel (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:MA by 2,403,636 shares. The trade had a 3.54% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $359.86.

On 05/20/2022, Mastercard Inc traded for a price of $333.525 per share and a market cap of $324,892,517,000. The stock has returned -7.45% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Mastercard Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 34.75, a price-book ratio of 46.29, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.38, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 27.46 and a price-sales ratio of 16.60.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Steve Mandel (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:UNH by 1,430,509 shares. The trade had a 2.94% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $481.86.

On 05/20/2022, UnitedHealth Group Inc traded for a price of $475.38 per share and a market cap of $446,175,652,000. The stock has returned 18.28% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, UnitedHealth Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 26.03, a price-book ratio of 6.16, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.97, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.04 and a price-sales ratio of 1.53.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.19, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Steve Mandel (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:SNAP by 15,016,889 shares. The trade had a 2.89% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $36.22.

On 05/20/2022, Snap Inc traded for a price of $23.095 per share and a market cap of $37,946,360,000. The stock has returned -56.97% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Snap Inc has a price-book ratio of 10.38, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -93.36 and a price-sales ratio of 8.17.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.47, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.