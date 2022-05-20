Sawtooth Solutions, LLC Buys 3, Sells 2 in 1st Quarter

Sawtooth Solutions, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

3600 AMERICAN BLVD. W MINNEAPOLIS, MN 55431

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 625 stocks valued at a total of $814,000,000. The top holdings were VOO(3.44%), AAPL(2.97%), and VTEB(2.94%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Sawtooth Solutions, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Sawtooth Solutions, LLC bought 66,105 shares of ARCA:VOO for a total holding of 67,551. The trade had a 3.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $408.14.

On 05/20/2022, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $351.37 per share and a market cap of $238,324,484,000. The stock has returned -3.94% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.83 and a price-book ratio of 3.80.

Sawtooth Solutions, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:VTEB by 351,938 shares. The trade had a 2.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $53.01.

On 05/20/2022, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF traded for a price of $49.4547 per share and a market cap of $15,818,619,000. The stock has returned -8.90% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 589,364 shares in ARCA:FISR, giving the stock a 2.09% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $29.55 during the quarter.

On 05/20/2022, SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF traded for a price of $27.5791 per share and a market cap of $109,810,000. The stock has returned -9.05% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Sawtooth Solutions, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 85,883 shares. The trade had a 1.7% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $168.23.

On 05/20/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $133.6801 per share and a market cap of $2,148,158,727,000. The stock has returned 10.87% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.54, a price-book ratio of 31.92, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.52, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.68 and a price-sales ratio of 5.70.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Sawtooth Solutions, LLC bought 29,186 shares of ARCA:IVV for a total holding of 44,888. The trade had a 1.63% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $445.9.

On 05/20/2022, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $384.05 per share and a market cap of $276,813,641,000. The stock has returned -3.92% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 21.33 and a price-book ratio of 4.10.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

