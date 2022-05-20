INTERNATIONAL BIOTECHNOLOGY TRUST PLC Buys 2, Sells 3 in 1st Quarter

INTERNATIONAL BIOTECHNOLOGY TRUST PLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 70 stocks valued at a total of $443,000,000. The top holdings were AMGN(7.34%), PRTA(5.38%), and ALNY(4.90%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were INTERNATIONAL BIOTECHNOLOGY TRUST PLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 57,000 shares in NAS:BCRX, giving the stock a 4.35% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $16.07 during the quarter.

On 05/20/2022, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc traded for a price of $8.78 per share and a market cap of $1,610,869,000. The stock has returned -35.41% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -14.82 and a price-sales ratio of 8.37.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.38, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru established a new position worth 132,500 shares in NAS:NVAX, giving the stock a 4.18% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $89.45 during the quarter.

On 05/20/2022, Novavax Inc traded for a price of $49.85 per share and a market cap of $3,941,889,000. The stock has returned -58.89% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Novavax Inc has a price-book ratio of 60.34, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -2.27 and a price-sales ratio of 3.00.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.09, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

INTERNATIONAL BIOTECHNOLOGY TRUST PLC reduced their investment in NAS:AMGN by 78,000 shares. The trade had a 3.91% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $229.71.

On 05/20/2022, Amgen Inc traded for a price of $245.72 per share and a market cap of $131,349,080,000. The stock has returned 1.42% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amgen Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.19, a price-book ratio of 143.39, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.15, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.53 and a price-sales ratio of 5.27.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

INTERNATIONAL BIOTECHNOLOGY TRUST PLC reduced their investment in NAS:ALNY by 90,000 shares. The trade had a 3.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $152.21.

On 05/20/2022, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc traded for a price of $130.52 per share and a market cap of $15,653,814,000. The stock has returned -4.13% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc has a price-book ratio of 39.01, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -22.09 and a price-sales ratio of 17.57.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.39, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

INTERNATIONAL BIOTECHNOLOGY TRUST PLC reduced their investment in NAS:GILD by 194,000 shares. The trade had a 3.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $64.

On 05/20/2022, Gilead Sciences Inc traded for a price of $62.91 per share and a market cap of $79,059,377,000. The stock has returned -3.46% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Gilead Sciences Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 17.60, a price-book ratio of 3.96, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.19 and a price-sales ratio of 2.90.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

