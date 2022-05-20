ARMOR ADVISORS, L.L.C. Buys 2, Sells 3 in 1st Quarter

ARMOR ADVISORS, L.L.C. recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 20 stocks valued at a total of $864,000,000. The top holdings were GOOG(4.37%), FNV(3.95%), and RGLD(3.58%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were ARMOR ADVISORS, L.L.C.’s top five trades of the quarter.

ARMOR ADVISORS, L.L.C. reduced their investment in NAS:GOOG by 6,967 shares. The trade had a 4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $2718.53.

On 05/20/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $2138.15 per share and a market cap of $1,400,908,540,000. The stock has returned -4.06% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.22, a price-book ratio of 5.51, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.72, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.68 and a price-sales ratio of 5.30.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

ARMOR ADVISORS, L.L.C. reduced their investment in NAS:FB by 49,383 shares. The trade had a 3.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $250.52.

On 05/20/2022, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $189.2199 per share and a market cap of $509,871,326,000. The stock has returned -39.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 14.19, a price-book ratio of 4.15, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.53, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.18 and a price-sales ratio of 4.43.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.48, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru established a new position worth 132,576 shares in NYSE:FERG, giving the stock a 2.06% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $154.52 during the quarter.

On 05/20/2022, Ferguson PLC traded for a price of $116.715 per share and a market cap of $25,034,106,000. The stock has returned -9.89% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ferguson PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 12.50, a price-book ratio of 5.25, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.98, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.07 and a price-sales ratio of 1.01.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.08, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

ARMOR ADVISORS, L.L.C. reduced their investment in ARCA:PSLV by 933,083 shares. The trade had a 1.46% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $8.35.

On 05/20/2022, Sprott Physical Silver Trust traded for a price of $7.435 per share and a market cap of $3,316,105,000. The stock has returned -24.32% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a price-book ratio of 0.87.

The guru established a new position worth 81,000 shares in NAS:FANG, giving the stock a 1.28% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $130.01 during the quarter.

On 05/20/2022, Diamondback Energy Inc traded for a price of $128.229 per share and a market cap of $22,863,270,000. The stock has returned 72.51% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Diamondback Energy Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.48, a price-book ratio of 1.81, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.58 and a price-sales ratio of 2.90.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

