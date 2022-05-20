Quilter Plc Buys 3, Sells 2 in 1st Quarter

Quilter Plc recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

MILLENNIUM BRIDGE HOUSE LONDON, X0 EC4V 4AJ

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 130 stocks valued at a total of $3,679,000,000. The top holdings were BRK.B(13.84%), MSFT(6.85%), and AMZN(6.44%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Quilter Plc’s top five trades of the quarter.

Quilter Plc reduced their investment in NYSE:BRK.B by 314,896 shares. The trade had a 2.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $323.34.

On 05/20/2022, Berkshire Hathaway Inc traded for a price of $299.61 per share and a market cap of $658,356,945,000. The stock has returned 6.26% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Berkshire Hathaway Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.07, a price-book ratio of 1.31, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.26, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.26 and a price-sales ratio of 1.89.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Quilter Plc reduced their investment in NAS:FB by 97,315 shares. The trade had a 0.86% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $250.52.

On 05/20/2022, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $189.2199 per share and a market cap of $509,871,326,000. The stock has returned -39.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 14.19, a price-book ratio of 4.15, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.53, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.18 and a price-sales ratio of 4.43.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.48, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, Quilter Plc bought 76,756 shares of NYSE:CVX for a total holding of 474,010. The trade had a 0.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $143.03.

On 05/20/2022, Chevron Corp traded for a price of $164.94 per share and a market cap of $322,799,203,000. The stock has returned 67.03% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Chevron Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 15.42, a price-book ratio of 2.20, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.28, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.28 and a price-sales ratio of 1.79.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.11, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, Quilter Plc bought 196,290 shares of NAS:MDLZ for a total holding of 385,368. The trade had a 0.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $65.15.

On 05/20/2022, Mondelez International Inc traded for a price of $60.85 per share and a market cap of $84,004,164,000. The stock has returned 0.22% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Mondelez International Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.44, a price-book ratio of 2.97, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.33, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.01 and a price-sales ratio of 2.91.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Quilter Plc bought 3,915 shares of NAS:GOOGL for a total holding of 71,211. The trade had a 0.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $2715.99.

On 05/20/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $2126.39 per share and a market cap of $1,397,997,610,000. The stock has returned -2.81% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.16, a price-book ratio of 5.50, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.72, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.66 and a price-sales ratio of 5.28.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.