Investment Management Corp of Ontario Buys 1, Sells 4 in 1st Quarter

Investment Management Corp of Ontario recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

16 York Street, Suite 2400 Toronto, Z4 M5J 0E6

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 51 stocks valued at a total of $1,078,000,000. The top holdings were VTV(43.73%), MSFT(10.52%), and IVV(7.41%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 2,229,522-share investment in NAS:AAPL. Previously, the stock had a 18.38% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $168.23 during the quarter.

On 05/20/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $133.6801 per share and a market cap of $2,148,158,727,000. The stock has returned 10.87% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.54, a price-book ratio of 31.92, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.52, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.68 and a price-sales ratio of 5.70.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Investment Management Corp of Ontario reduced their investment in ARCA:IVV by 803,620 shares. The trade had a 17.79% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $445.9.

On 05/20/2022, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $384.26 per share and a market cap of $276,813,641,000. The stock has returned -3.92% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 21.33 and a price-book ratio of 4.10.

The guru sold out of their 27,564-share investment in NAS:AMZN. Previously, the stock had a 4.27% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $3092.09 during the quarter.

On 05/20/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $2112.36 per share and a market cap of $1,070,092,616,000. The stock has returned -33.59% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 50.79, a price-book ratio of 7.97, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.21, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.54 and a price-sales ratio of 2.27.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.56, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru sold out of their 1,491,265-share investment in ARCA:EEM. Previously, the stock had a 3.38% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $47.19 during the quarter.

On 05/20/2022, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $40.745 per share and a market cap of $26,528,040,000. The stock has returned -21.87% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a price-book ratio of 1.75.

The guru established a new position worth 60,000 shares in NYSE:MSI, giving the stock a 1.35% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $232.46 during the quarter.

On 05/20/2022, Motorola Solutions Inc traded for a price of $206.99 per share and a market cap of $34,538,464,000. The stock has returned 7.31% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Motorola Solutions Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 28.33, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.93, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.60 and a price-sales ratio of 4.34.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.07, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.