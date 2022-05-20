Arisaig Partners (Asia) Pte Ltd. Buys 3, Sells 2 in 1st Quarter

Arisaig Partners (Asia) Pte Ltd. recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 10 stocks valued at a total of $728,000,000. The top holdings were SE(52.40%), MELI(28.77%), and DESP(7.32%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Arisaig Partners (Asia) Pte Ltd.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Arisaig Partners (Asia) Pte Ltd. bought 1,725,792 shares of NYSE:SE for a total holding of 3,091,942. The trade had a 29.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $141.27.

On 05/20/2022, Sea Ltd traded for a price of $76.47 per share and a market cap of $42,618,449,000. The stock has returned -66.08% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Sea Ltd has a price-book ratio of 5.73, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -23.25 and a price-sales ratio of 4.09.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.23, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

During the quarter, Arisaig Partners (Asia) Pte Ltd. bought 86,610 shares of NAS:MELI for a total holding of 173,220. The trade had a 14.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $1086.43.

On 05/20/2022, MercadoLibre Inc traded for a price of $743.73 per share and a market cap of $37,479,706,000. The stock has returned -39.38% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, MercadoLibre Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 202.74, a price-book ratio of 23.59, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 9.75, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 50.25 and a price-sales ratio of 4.68.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.28, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

Arisaig Partners (Asia) Pte Ltd. reduced their investment in NAS:YNDX by 338,375 shares. The trade had a 3.46% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $36.81.

On 05/20/2022, Yandex NV traded for a price of $18.94 per share and a market cap of $6,798,333,000. The stock has returned -70.53% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Yandex NV has a price-book ratio of 3.04, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 23.42 and a price-sales ratio of 1.41.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.22, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

During the quarter, Arisaig Partners (Asia) Pte Ltd. bought 414,822 shares of NAS:AFYA for a total holding of 556,219. The trade had a 0.8% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $13.7.

On 05/20/2022, Afya Ltd traded for a price of $10.75 per share and a market cap of $986,968,000. The stock has returned -49.74% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Afya Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 26.06, a price-book ratio of 1.99, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.84 and a price-sales ratio of 3.32.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.27, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

Arisaig Partners (Asia) Pte Ltd. reduced their investment in NAS:HHR by 88,449 shares. The trade had a 0.76% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $32.01.

On 05/20/2022, HeadHunter Group PLC traded for a price of $15.03 per share and a market cap of $761,119,000. The stock has returned -58.64% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, HeadHunter Group PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 10.61, a price-book ratio of 9.64, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.73 and a price-sales ratio of 3.61.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.35, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

