Telos Corporation to Participate in the 22nd Annual B. Riley Securities Institutional Investors Conference May 25-26, 2022

ASHBURN, Va., May 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telos® Corporation ( TLS), a leading provider of cyber, cloud and enterprise security solutions for the world’s most security-conscious organizations, today announced that John B. Wood, CEO and Mark Bendza, CFO will participate in the 22nd Annual B. Riley Securities Institutional Investor Conference May 25-26, 2022.



About Telos Corporation

Telos Corporation ( TLS) empowers and protects the world’s most security-conscious organizations with solutions for continuous security assurance of individuals, systems, and information. Telos’ offerings include cybersecurity solutions for IT risk management and information security; cloud security solutions to protect cloud-based assets and enable continuous compliance with industry and government security standards; and enterprise security solutions for identity and access management, secure mobility, organizational messaging, and network management and defense. The company serves commercial enterprises, regulated industries and government customers around the world.

