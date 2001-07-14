Grown Rogue Announces Leadership Changes

Grown Rogue International Inc. (“Grown Rogue” or the “Company”) (CSE: GRIN) (OTC: GRUSF), a multi-state cannabis company with operations and assets in Oregon and Michigan, today announced the retirement of Tom Fortner as Chief Operating Officer. After completing the one-year contract, Mr. Fortner will be leaving the company to focus on his passion for sailing, including a transatlantic trip. This departure is expected to reduce company corporate expenses by over 10%.

“Tom came out of retirement to help us streamline our operations by creating efficiencies, disciplines and standardization across our approximately 200,000 square feet of cultivation in Oregon and Michigan,” said Obie Strickler, Chief Executive Officer. “I want to thank Tom for all of his efforts over the past year and wish him well as he goes back to his love of sailing full time.”

In addition, Adam August has transitioned from Chief Financial Officer of a major GRIN subsidiary to Senior Vice President of the Company. “Adam has been an amazing partner and advisor since we went public in 2018,” continued Mr. Strickler. “His passion, expertise in financial planning, and corporate strategy has allowed the Company to flourish into the business we are now operating.”

About Grown Rogue

Grown+Rogue+International (CSE: GRIN | OTC: GRUSF) is a vertically-integrated, multi-state Cannabis family of brands on a mission to inspire consumers to “enhance experiences” through cannabis. We have combined an expert management team, award winning grow team, state of the art indoor and outdoor manufacturing facilities, and consumer insight based product categorization, to create innovative products thoughtfully curated from “seed to experience.” The Grown Rogue family of products include sungrown and indoor premium flower, along with nitro sealed indoor and sungrown pre-rolls and jars.

DISCLAIMER

The Company is indirectly involved in the manufacture, possession, use, sale and distribution of cannabis in the recreational cannabis marketplace in the United States through its indirect operating subsidiaries. Local state laws where its subsidiaries operate permit such activities however, these activities are currently illegal under United States federal law. Additional information regarding this and other risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's business are disclosed in the Company’s Listing Statement filed on its issuer profile on SEDAR at+www.sedar.com. Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information or forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected.

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

For further information on Grown Rogue International please visit www.grownrogue.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220520005409/en/