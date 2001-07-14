National CineMedia, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Conference

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCMI) (“the Company” or “NCM”), the managing member and owner of 47.4% of National CineMedia, LLC (“NCM LLC”), the largest cinema advertising network in the U.S, is scheduled to participate in the following upcoming conference:

50th Annual JP Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference to be held May 23-25, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Company’s CEO, Tom Lesinski, and CFO, Ronnie Ng, will be hosting a fireside chat on Wednesday, May 25 at 10:40 AM EDT, and will host one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the day.

A link to live audio webcasts, where applicable, and copies of any related presentation materials will be made available at the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.ncm.com.

National CineMedia (NCM) is America’s Movie Network. As the largest cinema advertising network in the U.S., NCM unites brands with young diverse audiences through the power of movies and popular culture. NCM’s Noovie® pre-show is presented exclusively in 50 leading national and regional theater circuits including AMC Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: AMC), Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK) and Regal Entertainment Group (a subsidiary of Cineworld Group PLC. LON: CINE). NCM’s cinema advertising network offers broad reach and unparalleled audience engagement with over 20,600 screens in over 1,600 theaters in 195 Designated Market Areas® (all of the top 50). NCM Digital and Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) goes beyond the big screen, extending in-theater campaigns into online, mobile, and place-based marketing programs to reach entertainment audiences. National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCMI) owns a 47.4% interest in, and is the managing member of, National CineMedia, LLC. For more information, visit www.ncm.com and www.noovie.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220520005432/en/