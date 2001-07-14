The Marcus Corporation to Participate at 22nd Annual B. Riley Securities Institutional Investor Conference

The+Marcus+Corporation (NYSE: MCS) today announced that Chad M. Paris, chief financial officer and treasurer, will participate in a fireside chat at B. Riley Securities’ 22nd Annual Institutional Investor Conference on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at 12:20 pm. Pacific/2:20 p.m. Central time in Beverly Hills, California.

This invitation-only conference features fireside chats as well as one-on-one and small group meetings with more than 200 public and private company management teams along with hundreds of institutional investors and individuals. Meetings with Mr. Paris can be scheduled through B. Riley Securities.

About The Marcus Corporation

Headquartered in Milwaukee, The+Marcus+Corporation is a leader in the lodging and entertainment industries, with significant company-owned real estate assets. The Marcus Corporation’s theatre division, Marcus+Theatres%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E, is the fourth largest theatre circuit in the U.S. and currently owns or operates 1,064 screens at 85 locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern® by Marcus and BistroPlex® brands. The company’s lodging division, Marcus%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E+Hotels+%26amp%3B+Resorts, owns and/or manages 17 hotels, resorts and other properties in nine states. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.marcuscorp.com.

