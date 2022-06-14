Opiant Pharmaceuticals to Hold Virtual 2022 Annual Shareholder Meeting on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at 9:00am PDT

SANTA MONICA, Calif., May 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Opiant”) ( OPNT), announced today that to protect the health and safety of its shareholders, employees, and communities amidst a rise locally in COVID-19, Opiant's 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held in a virtual-only meeting format via live audio webcast. The meeting will be held online only and will begin at 09:00 AM PDT on June 14, 2022, as previously scheduled. The matters to be voted on at the 2022 Annual Meeting, remain unchanged.



The Company’s proxy statement describing the formal business to be conducted at the meeting is available on the Investors section of the Company’s website at:

https://ir.opiant.com/static-files/2112e0ec-9025-42f9-9204-084a734d662b

Shareholders who elect to virtually attend the meeting may do so as follows:

Date: Tuesday, June 14, 2022



Time: 9:00 a.m. (PDT)



Live Virtual Meeting: https://zoom.us/j/95041888598 (Meeting ID: 950 4188 8598)

Find your local number via https://zoom.us/u/apRdfUhqI

Shareholders of record at the close of business on April 18, 2021, the record date for the 2022 Annual Meeting, are entitled to participate in the virtual meeting and will need their assigned 16-digit control number to vote shares electronically at the virtual meeting by submitting an email to: [email protected]financial.com

Important Information for Voting Shares

Your vote is important. Whether or not shareholders plan to attend the virtual-only annual meeting, Opiant urges shareholders to vote and submit their proxies in advance of the meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials.

Shareholders of record with Internet access may submit proxies until 11:59 p.m., Eastern Time, on June 14, 2022, by following the instructions on your proxy cards or at www.voteproxy.com.

Shareholders who have already voted their shares do not need to vote them again because of this change in meeting format.

A list of shareholders entitled to vote at the 2022 Annual Meeting will be available for review by interested shareholders. Please contact the Company’s Investor Relations by sending an e-mail to [email protected], if you wish to inspect the list prior to the meeting.

Attending the Annual Meeting as a Guest

Those without a control number may attend the virtual meeting as guests, but will not have the option to vote.

