Capricor Therapeutics Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

SAN DIEGO, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capricor Therapeutics ( CAPR), a biotechnology company focused on the development of transformative cell and exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment and prevention of a broad spectrum of diseases, announced today its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 and provided a corporate update.

“I am proud of Capricor’s achievements this quarter as we delivered on our goal to secure a distribution and commercial partner for our Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) program. This partnership with Nippon Shinyaku brought with it an upfront payment of $30 million and potentially includes up to $705 million additional milestone payments. We have now completed two successful clinical trials in DMD as we enter our Phase 3 pivotal study, HOPE-3. Publishing the results of HOPE-2 in The Lancet provides validation of the use of CAP-1002 to treat DMD. The published results showed statistically significant and clinically relevant evidence of CAP-1002’s ability to improve both skeletal and cardiac muscle function in patients in the latter stages of the disease. We have active sites that are currently screening patients for our Phase 3, HOPE-3 clinical trial and expect to enroll our first patient this quarter,” said Linda Marbán, Ph.D., Capricor’s chief executive officer.

Dr. Marbán continued, “We have assembled a world-class team in product development, manufacturing and clinical operations. This team, supported by our strong balance sheet, will enable us to deliver on our milestones while we continue to remain capital efficient as we drive CAP-1002 towards potential commercialization. Additionally, we continue to make progress with our engineered exosomes platform as we have invested internally in developing a scaled-up manufacturing paradigm that we believe will support clinical development as well as future potential partnering opportunities. We look forward to sharing further updates later this year.”

First Quarter Highlights and Recent Operational Developments

Announced additional funding for our Phase 3, HOPE-3 trial ($30M upfront payment with potential for additional milestone payments of up to $705M) secured through a partnership for the exclusive commercialization and distribution of CAP-1002 in the United States, with Nippon Shinyaku Co., Ltd. – a Japanese pharmaceutical company with expertise in DMD and orphan diseases

The Lancet published positive results from our Phase 2, HOPE-2 trial evaluating CAP-1002 in late-stage Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Publication Link Here) Publication highlighted one-year final data for safety and efficacy in slowing upper limb and cardiac function deterioration

Phase 3, HOPE-3 trial preparations ongoing and plan to enroll approximately 70 patients in a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study across approximately 20-30 sites in the United States

Appointed Dr. Daniel Paulson as Vice President of Clinical Development to lead Capricor’s clinical programs



Anticipated Milestones and Events

First patient dosed in pivotal Phase 3 HOPE-3 trial expected in Q2 2022

Presentation at the PPMD Annual Conference, June 23-26 (Scottsdale, Arizona)

Publication of additional preclinical work related to our engineered exosomes platform



Financial Results for First Quarter 2022

The Company reported a net loss of approximately $7.8 million, or $0.32 per share, for the first quarter of 2022, compared to a net loss of approximately $5.2 million, or $0.23 per share, for the first quarter of 2021.

As of March 31, 2022, the Company’s cash and cash equivalents totaled approximately $58.3 million, compared to approximately $34.9 million on December 31, 2021. No shares were sold under the Company’s at-the-market program in the first quarter of 2022.

Financial Outlook

Capricor believes that based on the current operating plan and financial resources, the Company expects that its available cash and cash equivalents will be sufficient to cover anticipated expenses and capital requirements for at least two years.

CAPRICOR THERAPEUTICS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(UNAUDITED)





Three months ended March 31, 2022 2021 REVENUE Revenue $ — $ 40,816 TOTAL REVENUE — 40,816 OPERATING EXPENSES Research and development 5,115,699 3,296,322 General and administrative 2,715,835 1,905,582 TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES 7,831,534 5,201,904 LOSS FROM OPERATIONS (7,831,534 ) (5,161,088 ) OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE) Investment income 13,440 9,165 TOTAL OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE) 13,440 9,165 NET LOSS $ (7,818,094 ) $ (5,151,923 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.32 ) $ (0.23 ) Weighted average number of shares, basic and diluted 24,282,743 22,228,723





CAPRICOR THERAPEUTICS, INC.

SUMMARY BALANCE SHEETS



