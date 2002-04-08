Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. Reports 1st Quarter 2022 Results

KAPALUA RESORT, Hawaii, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. “MLP” (: MLP) reported a net loss of $618,000, or $(0.03) per share, for the first quarter of 2022, compared to a net loss of $934,000, or $(0.05) per share, for the first quarter of 2021. The Company reported total operating revenues of $2.25 million and $2.06 million during the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.



The Company did not have any real estate asset sales during the first quarters of 2022 or 2021.

Additional Information

Additional information with respect to Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. and our operating results will be available on our Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our website www.mauiland.com.

About Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc.

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. develops, sells, and manages residential, resort, commercial, agricultural and industrial real estate. The Company owns approximately 23,000 acres of land on Maui and manages properties, utilities, and a nature preserve at the Kapalua Resort.





MAUI LAND & PINEAPPLE COMPANY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 (in thousands except per share amounts) OPERATING REVENUES Real estate $ - $ - Leasing 2,031 1,801 Resort amenities and other 217 258 Total operating revenues 2,248 2,059 OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES Real estate 90 97 Leasing 741 840 Resort amenities and other 510 412 General and administrative 756 719 Share-based compensation 379 349 Depreciation 274 300 Total operating costs and expenses 2,750 2,717 OPERATING LOSS (502 ) (658 ) Other income - 13 Pension and other post-retirement expenses (114 ) (116 ) Interest expense (2 ) (33 ) LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $ (618 ) $ (794 ) Loss from discontinued operations, net - (140 ) NET LOSS $ (618 ) $ (934 ) Pension, net 156 221 TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE LOSS $ (462 ) $ (713 ) LOSS PER COMMON SHARE-BASIC AND DILUTED Loss from Continuing Operations $ (0.03 ) $ (0.04 ) Loss from Discontinued Operations $ - $ (0.01 ) Net Loss $ (0.03 ) $ (0.05 )





MAUI LAND & PINEAPPLE COMPANY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

March 31, December 31, 2022 2021 (unaudited) (audited) (in thousands except share data) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash $ 5,831 $ 5,596 Restricted cash 2,300 - Accounts receivable, net 1,187 1,103 Prepaid expenses and other assets 278 333 Assets held for sale 3,157 3,144 Total current assets 12,753 10,176 PROPERTY & EQUIPMENT 51,235 51,235 Accumulated depreciation (34,510) (34,237) Property & equipment, net 16,725 16,998 OTHER ASSETS Deferred development costs 9,566 9,564 Other noncurrent assets 1,181 1,181 Total other assets 10,747 10,745 TOTAL ASSETS $ 40,225 $ 37,919 LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable $ 774 $ 580 Payroll and employee benefits 591 949 Accrued retirement benefits, current portion 142 142 Deferred revenue, current portion 2,796 217 Other current liabilities 503 509 Total current liabilities 4,806 2,397 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES Accrued retirement benefits, net of current portion 7,862 7,937 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 1,600 1,633 Deposits 2,278 2,309 Other noncurrent liabilities 53 53 Total long-term liabilities 11,793 11,932 TOTAL LIABILITIES 16,599 14,329 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock--no par value, 43,000,000 shares authorized, 19,430,409 and 19,383,288 shares issued and outstanding 82,876 82,378 at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively Additional paid-in-capital 9,184 9,184 Accumulated deficit (52,942) (52,324) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (15,492) (15,648) Total stockholders' equity 23,626 23,590 TOTAL LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 40,225 $ 37,919

