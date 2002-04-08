Sovos Brands, Inc. to Participate in the Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum

LOUISVILLE, Colo., May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sovos Brands, Inc. (“Sovos Brands” or the “Company”) ( SOVO), the fastest-growing food company of scale in the United States, today announced that the Company is participating in the Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum in New York City. Sovos Brands is hosting a fireside chat which will begin at 1:50 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.



The fireside chat will be webcast live and will be available for replay, and can be found on the “Events & Presentations” section of Sovos Brands’ Investor Relations website at https://ir.sovosbrands.com/.

About Sovos Brands, Inc.

Sovos Brands, Inc. is a consumer-packaged food company focused on acquiring and building disruptive growth brands that bring today’s consumers great tasting food that fits the way they live. The Company’s product offerings include a variety of pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrées, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles, all of which are sold in the United States under the brand names Rao’s, Michael Angelo’s, noosa, and Birch Benders. All Sovos Brands’ products are built with authenticity at their core, providing consumers with one-of-a-kind food experiences that are genuine, delicious, and unforgettable. The Company is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado. For more information on Sovos Brands and its products, please visit www.sovosbrands.com.

