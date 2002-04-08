Nasdaq Announces End-of-Month Open Short Interest Positions in Nasdaq Stocks as of Settlement Date April 29, 2022

NEW YORK, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the end of the settlement date of April 29, 2022, short interest in 3,405 Nasdaq Global MarketSM securities totaled 10,357,447,523 shares compared with 10,094,454,540 shares in 3,381 Global Market issues reported for the prior settlement date of April 14, 2022. The end-of-April short interest represent 3.11 days average daily Nasdaq Global Market share volume for the reporting period, compared with 3.03 days for the prior reporting period.



Short interest in 2,070 securities on The Nasdaq Capital MarketSM totaled 2,568,314,439 shares at the end of the settlement date of April 29, 2022 compared with 2,447,103,389 shares in 2,071 securities for the previous reporting period. This represents a 1.79 day average daily volume; the previous reporting period’s figure was 1.46.

In summary, short interest in all 5,475 Nasdaq® securities totaled 12,925,761,962 shares at the April 29, 2022 settlement date, compared with 5,452 issues and 12,541,557,929 shares at the end of the previous reporting period. This is 2.71 days average daily volume, compared with an average of 2.51 days for the previous reporting period.

The open short interest positions reported for each Nasdaq security reflect the total number of shares sold short by all broker/dealers regardless of their exchange affiliations. A short sale is generally understood to mean the sale of a security that the seller does not own or any sale that is consummated by the delivery of a security borrowed by or for the account of the seller.

For more information on Nasdaq Short interest positions, including publication dates, visit http://www.nasdaq.com/quotes/short-interest.aspx or http://www.nasdaqtrader.com/asp/short_interest.asp.

