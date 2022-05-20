GREYLIN INVESTMENT MANGEMENT INC Buys 4, Sells 1 in 1st Quarter

GREYLIN INVESTMENT MANGEMENT INC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 86 stocks valued at a total of $582,000,000. The top holdings were BRK.B(37.96%), XOM(9.17%), and QCOM(4.33%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were GREYLIN INVESTMENT MANGEMENT INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 328,167-share investment in NYSE:OGN. Previously, the stock had a 1.88% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $34.21 during the quarter.

On 05/20/2022, Organon & Co traded for a price of $37.64 per share and a market cap of $9,546,902,000. The stock has returned 0.51% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Organon & Co has a price-earnings ratio of 7.40, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.68 and a price-sales ratio of 1.50.

During the quarter, GREYLIN INVESTMENT MANGEMENT INC bought 62,213 shares of NYSE:BABA for a total holding of 124,216. The trade had a 1.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $115.52.

On 05/20/2022, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd traded for a price of $86.79 per share and a market cap of $233,248,125,000. The stock has returned -58.74% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 23.24, a price-book ratio of 1.51, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.05, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.11 and a price-sales ratio of 1.82.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.24, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

During the quarter, GREYLIN INVESTMENT MANGEMENT INC bought 96,429 shares of NAS:INTC for a total holding of 206,467. The trade had a 0.82% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.59.

On 05/20/2022, Intel Corp traded for a price of $41.65 per share and a market cap of $170,306,850,000. The stock has returned -21.54% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Intel Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 6.91, a price-book ratio of 1.68, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.50, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.20 and a price-sales ratio of 2.19.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, GREYLIN INVESTMENT MANGEMENT INC bought 41,130 shares of NAS:GILD for a total holding of 228,570. The trade had a 0.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $64.

On 05/20/2022, Gilead Sciences Inc traded for a price of $63.84 per share and a market cap of $80,075,370,000. The stock has returned -3.46% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Gilead Sciences Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 17.81, a price-book ratio of 4.01, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.30 and a price-sales ratio of 2.95.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, GREYLIN INVESTMENT MANGEMENT INC bought 42,750 shares of NAS:WBA for a total holding of 208,948. The trade had a 0.33% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.22.

On 05/20/2022, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc traded for a price of $40.96 per share and a market cap of $35,380,161,000. The stock has returned -21.57% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 5.68, a price-book ratio of 1.34, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.66 and a price-sales ratio of 0.25.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.79, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

