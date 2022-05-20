EP Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys 4, Sells 1 in 1st Quarter

EP Wealth Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 637 stocks valued at a total of $4,555,000,000. The top holdings were VUG(14.37%), VTV(7.71%), and AAPL(5.00%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were EP Wealth Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, EP Wealth Advisors, LLC bought 205,877 shares of ARCA:VUG for a total holding of 2,276,468. The trade had a 1.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $283.54.

On 05/20/2022, Vanguard Growth ETF traded for a price of $228.65 per share and a market cap of $67,508,251,000. The stock has returned -12.11% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 28.55 and a price-book ratio of 8.30.

EP Wealth Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:TJX by 575,094 shares. The trade had a 1.03% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $67.01.

On 05/20/2022, TJX Companies Inc traded for a price of $57.87 per share and a market cap of $67,964,501,000. The stock has returned -7.26% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, TJX Companies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.45, a price-book ratio of 11.37, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.77 and a price-sales ratio of 1.43.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 58,962 shares in NYSE:BLK, giving the stock a 0.99% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $781.91 during the quarter.

On 05/20/2022, BlackRock Inc traded for a price of $600.44 per share and a market cap of $90,968,614,000. The stock has returned -27.21% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, BlackRock Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 15.09, a price-book ratio of 2.44, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.18, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.52 and a price-sales ratio of 4.71.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 413,955 shares in NYSE:RTX, giving the stock a 0.9% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $94.71 during the quarter.

On 05/20/2022, Raytheon Technologies Corp traded for a price of $90.08 per share and a market cap of $133,968,336,000. The stock has returned 8.95% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Raytheon Technologies Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 32.29, a price-book ratio of 1.86, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.91 and a price-sales ratio of 2.07.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.06, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 757,013 shares in ARCA:DFAT, giving the stock a 0.77% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $46.48 during the quarter.

On 05/20/2022, Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF traded for a price of $42.64 per share and a market cap of $6,582,715,000. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a price-book ratio of 1.53.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

