Coastal Bridge Advisors, LLC Buys 2, Sells 3 in 1st Quarter

Coastal Bridge Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

33 RIVERSIDE AVENUE, 5TH FLOOR WESTPORT, CT 06880

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 175 stocks valued at a total of $434,000,000. The top holdings were BGB(10.32%), LGF.B(9.19%), and LZ(8.79%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Coastal Bridge Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 497,301 shares in NYSE:S, giving the stock a 4.43% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $40.89 during the quarter.

On 05/20/2022, SentinelOne Inc traded for a price of $24.77 per share and a market cap of $6,901,611,000. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, SentinelOne Inc has a price-book ratio of 3.74, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -17.97 and a price-sales ratio of 22.61.

Coastal Bridge Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:TH by 4,623,777 shares. The trade had a 2.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $3.87.

On 05/20/2022, Target Hospitality Corp traded for a price of $6.09 per share and a market cap of $590,345,000. The stock has returned 121.11% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Target Hospitality Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 60.40, a price-book ratio of 5.97, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.84 and a price-sales ratio of 1.80.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, Coastal Bridge Advisors, LLC bought 2,444,880 shares of NYSE:SKLZ for a total holding of 2,555,171. The trade had a 1.68% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $4.1.

On 05/20/2022, Skillz Inc traded for a price of $1.83 per share and a market cap of $749,433,000. The stock has returned -87.20% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10. There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s profitability rating.

In terms of valuation, Skillz Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.25, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -1.85 and a price-sales ratio of 1.70.

Coastal Bridge Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:NSL by 1,210,470 shares. The trade had a 1.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $5.76.

On 05/20/2022, Nuveen Senior Income Fund traded for a price of $4.91 per share and a market cap of $189,582,000. The stock has returned -6.16% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Nuveen Senior Income Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 9.82, a price-book ratio of 0.80 and a price-sales ratio of 9.54.

Coastal Bridge Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:PANW by 9,996 shares. The trade had a 0.96% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $535.55.

On 05/20/2022, Palo Alto Networks Inc traded for a price of $478.68 per share and a market cap of $47,142,510,000. The stock has returned 30.03% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Palo Alto Networks Inc has a price-book ratio of 408.25, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -6831.76 and a price-sales ratio of 9.83.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.12, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.