Cornerstone Advisory, LLC Buys 4, Sells 1 in 1st Quarter

Cornerstone Advisory, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 216 stocks valued at a total of $656,000,000. The top holdings were JEPI(11.48%), IVV(6.51%), and AAPL(5.30%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Cornerstone Advisory, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Cornerstone Advisory, LLC bought 42,967 shares of ARCA:VBR for a total holding of 53,709. The trade had a 1.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $173.32.

On 05/20/2022, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF traded for a price of $158.57 per share and a market cap of $23,054,085,000. The stock has returned -5.78% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a price-book ratio of 1.78.

During the quarter, Cornerstone Advisory, LLC bought 65,084 shares of ARCA:JEPI for a total holding of 1,226,499. The trade had a 0.61% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $59.08.

On 05/20/2022, JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF traded for a price of $55.8 per share and a market cap of $9,075,865,000. The stock has returned 1.59% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 23.96 and a price-book ratio of 4.45.

Cornerstone Advisory, LLC reduced their investment in BATS:JPST by 65,067 shares. The trade had a 0.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.32.

On 05/20/2022, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF traded for a price of $50.17 per share and a market cap of $19,210,076,000. The stock has returned -0.50% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Cornerstone Advisory, LLC bought 112,829 shares of NYSE:PDI for a total holding of 578,167. The trade had a 0.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.6.

On 05/20/2022, PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund traded for a price of $21.28 per share and a market cap of $4,692,409,000. The stock has returned -15.32% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 10.13, a price-book ratio of 0.87 and a price-sales ratio of 11.07.

During the quarter, Cornerstone Advisory, LLC bought 959 shares of NAS:GOOGL for a total holding of 6,181. The trade had a 0.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $2715.99.

On 05/20/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $2178.16 per share and a market cap of $1,436,553,510,000. The stock has returned -2.81% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.69, a price-book ratio of 5.65, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.74, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.03 and a price-sales ratio of 5.43.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

