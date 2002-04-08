Uniti Group Inc. to Participate at the Barclays 2022 High Yield Bond & Syndicated Loan Conference

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uniti Group Inc. (“Uniti”) ( UNIT) announced today that its Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, Paul Bullington, and Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations, Bill DiTullio, are scheduled to participate at the Barclays 2022 High Yield Bond & Syndicated Loan Conference on May 24, 2022 in Austin, Texas.



Any written materials relating to the Company’s meetings with investors will be made available on Uniti’s website at www.uniti.com under the Investors tab, starting at 7:00AM CT / 8:00AM ET on May 24, 2022.

ABOUT UNITI

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of March 31, 2022, Uniti owns approximately 129,000 fiber route miles, 7.7 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States. Additional information about Uniti can be found on its website at www.uniti.com.

