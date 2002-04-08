Telesat Participation in Investor Conferences

OTTAWA, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telesat (NASDAQ and TSX: TSAT), one of the world’s largest and most innovative satellite operators, will be participating in two upcoming investor conferences.



Telesat will hold one-on-one investor meetings May 11-13, 2022 during the Seventh Annual Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance and Credit Conference being held at the Terranea Resort in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.

Additionally, Telesat will be participating in the 50th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference in Boston, MA on May 23-25, 2022. Dan Goldberg, Telesat’s President and CEO, will be presenting in a fireside chat on May 25th at 10:40 am ET. The fireside chat presentation will be live audio webcasted and archived on Telesat’s website in the Investor Relations section under Events.

Webcast link:

https://jpmorgan.metameetings.net/events/tmc22/sessions/42176-telesat-corporation/webcast

About Telesat

Backed by a legacy of engineering excellence, reliability and industry-leading customer service, Telesat (NASDAQ and TSX: TSAT) is one of the largest and most successful global satellite operators. Telesat works collaboratively with its customers to deliver critical connectivity solutions that tackle the world’s most complex communications challenges, providing powerful advantages that improve their operations and drive profitable growth.

Continuously innovating to meet the connectivity demands of the future, Telesat Lightspeed, the company’s Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite network, will be the first and only LEO network optimized to meet the rigorous requirements of telecom, government, maritime and aeronautical customers. Operating under its international priority Ka-band spectrum rights, Telesat Lightspeed will redefine global satellite connectivity with ubiquitous, affordable, high-capacity links with fibre-like speeds. For updates on Telesat, follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, or visit www.telesat.com.