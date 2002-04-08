Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports April 2022 Assets Under Management

MILWAUKEE, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (: APAM) today reported that its preliminary assets under management ("AUM") as of April 30, 2022 totaled $147.1 billion. Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $71.3 billion of total firm AUM, while separate accounts and other AUM1 accounted for $75.8 billion.



PRELIMINARY ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY2 As of April 30, 2022 - ($ Millions) Growth Team Global Opportunities $ 20,426 Global Discovery 1,826 U.S. Mid-Cap Growth 12,403 U.S. Small-Cap Growth 3,984 Global Equity Team Global Equity 1,983 Non-U.S. Growth 16,109 Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth 7,733 China Post-Venture 187 U.S. Value Team Value Equity 3,952 U.S. Mid-Cap Value 3,464 Value Income 10 International Value Team International Value 31,619 International Explorer 25 Global Value Team Global Value 24,186 Select Equity 387 Sustainable Emerging Markets Team Sustainable Emerging Markets 1,048 Credit Team High Income 7,654 Credit Opportunities 131 Floating Rate 53 Developing World Team Developing World 5,357 Antero Peak Group Antero Peak 3,471 Antero Peak Hedge 1,041 EMsights Capital Group Global Unconstrained 12 Emerging Markets Debt Opportunities 21 Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM") $ 147,082

1 Separate account and other AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account and other AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, and in our own private funds.

2 AUM for certain strategies include the following amounts for which Artisan Partners provides investment models to managed account sponsors (reported on a one-month lag): Artisan Sustainable Emerging Markets $85 million.

