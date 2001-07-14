The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) on Behalf of Investors

The+Law+Offices+of+Frank+R.+Cruz announces an investigation of Pegasystems Inc. (“PEGA” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PEGA) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On May 29, 2020, PEGA was sued by CRM software competitor, Appian Corporation, for stealing its trade secrets and violating computer crime law.

Then, on May 9, 2022, after the market had closed, PEGA disclosed that the Virginia circuit court jury awarded Appian $2.036 billion after the jury found that PEGA engaged in “willful and malicious” misappropriation of Appian’s trade secrets.

On this news, PEGA’s stock fell $17.86, or 27.1%, over the next two consecutive trading days to close at $48.07 per share on May 11, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

