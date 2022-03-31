3M Board Declares Quarterly Dividend

PR Newswire

ST. PAUL, Minn., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 3M Board of Directors ( NYSE:MMM, Financial) today declared a dividend on the company's common stock of $1.49 per share for the second quarter of 2022. The dividend is payable June 12, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 20, 2022.

3M has paid dividends to its shareholders without interruption for more than 100 years.

As of March 31, 2022, 3M had 569,058,849 common shares outstanding and 64,941 shareholders of record.

