Sculptor Capital LP Buys 3, Sells 2 in 1st Quarter

Sculptor Capital LP recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

9 West 57th Street, 39th Floor New York, NY 10019

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1299 stocks valued at a total of $11,561,000,000. The top holdings were FWONK(5.03%), BKNG(3.44%), and PLAN(2.98%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Sculptor Capital LP’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Sculptor Capital LP bought 1,391,745 shares of NYSE:WARR.U for a total holding of 1,391,746. The trade had a 0.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $9.9.

On 05/21/2022, Warrior Technologies Acquisition Co traded for a price of $9.8905 per share and a market cap of $0. The stock has returned -0.90% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Warrior Technologies Acquisition Co has a price-earnings ratio of 57.08 and a price-book ratio of 1.33.

Sculptor Capital LP reduced their investment in NYSE:BAC by 8,595,007 shares. The trade had a 3.62% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $45.18.

On 05/21/2022, Bank of America Corp traded for a price of $33.86 per share and a market cap of $272,806,014,000. The stock has returned -17.20% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bank of America Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 9.66, a price-book ratio of 1.15, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.79 and a price-sales ratio of 3.18.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Sculptor Capital LP bought 117,059 shares of NAS:BKNG for a total holding of 169,103. The trade had a 2.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $2342.2.

On 05/21/2022, Booking Holdings Inc traded for a price of $2115.9 per share and a market cap of $85,954,747,000. The stock has returned -8.25% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Booking Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 171.17, a price-book ratio of 19.71, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 47.80 and a price-sales ratio of 6.94.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 530,942-share investment in NYSE:MA. Previously, the stock had a 1.81% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $359.86 during the quarter.

On 05/21/2022, Mastercard Inc traded for a price of $336.18 per share and a market cap of $326,983,703,000. The stock has returned -8.07% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Mastercard Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 34.97, a price-book ratio of 46.60, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.40, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 27.63 and a price-sales ratio of 16.72.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, Sculptor Capital LP bought 67,091 shares of NAS:GOOGL for a total holding of 75,047. The trade had a 1.62% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $2715.99.

On 05/21/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $2178.16 per share and a market cap of $1,436,856,441,000. The stock has returned -5.58% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.69, a price-book ratio of 5.65, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.74, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.03 and a price-sales ratio of 5.43.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

