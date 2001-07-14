Farmers Edge Announces Departure of Chief Technology Officer

Farmers Edge Inc. (“Farmers Edge” or the “Company”) (TSX: FDGE), a global leader in digital agriculture, today announced the departure of its Chief Technology Officer Ron Osborne, effective May 31, 2022.

Osborne joined Farmers Edge in 2014 and championed a culture of continuous innovation. Under his leadership, the Company made significant technological strides in artificial intelligence and machine learning, attracted leading tech talent, accelerated its development velocity, launched next-generation digital tools, and established the right technology foundation for future growth and success. Osborne will remain involved as a consultant to ensure a smooth transition.

“I would like to thank Ron for his exceptional leadership, unrelenting dedication, and extraordinary contributions to the Company over the last eight years. The progress made in our technology has been nothing short of incredible. He has a unique combination of talent, expertise, deep industry knowledge, and genuine passion for agriculture. It has been a pleasure to work alongside Ron and help Farmers Edge forge a path of global leadership. We wish him success in all his future endeavours,” says Wade Barnes, Farmers Edge Founder and CEO.

Ron Osborne shared his thoughts: “I’ve had an immensely fulfilling career with Farmers Edge. It has been an honour and privilege to lead a team of incredibly talented individuals, determined to go far beyond industry standards to transform data into intelligence and deliver disruptive technologies. I am very pleased to have helped Farmers Edge progress to an exciting state of its technological evolution. This team has my absolute confidence that they will continue to build on the excellent work we did together and develop cutting-edge innovations to cement the Company’s leadership in the industry.”

About Farmers Edge

Farmers Edge is a global leader in digital agriculture, revolutionizing the industry with a broad portfolio of proprietary technological innovations, spanning hardware, software, and services. Powered by a unique combination of connected field sensors, artificial intelligence, big data analytics, and agronomic expertise, the Company’s digital platform turns data into actions and intelligent insights, delivering value to all stakeholders of the agricultural ecosystem. Farmers Edge disruptive technologies accelerate digital adoption on the farm and beyond, protecting our global resources and ensuring sustainable food production for a rapidly growing population. For more information, please visit www.farmersedge.ca and SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

